Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative Launched in University of Sialkot, Pakistan

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Jemal Beker along with Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination has launched the "Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Under Green Legacy" initiative at the University of Sialkot, Pakistan.

In its press release sent to ENA today, the embassy said that this Green Legacy Initiative will be instrumental for fostering fraternity between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

Ambassador Jemal and Coordinator to the Prime Minister Pakistan on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina Khurshid Alam launched the initiative in presence of government officials, religious community, businessmen, academia students, civil society and media, according to the press release.

The initiative was launched as part of collaboration among the embassy of Ethiopia, Pakistan's Ministry of Climate Change and the University of Sialkot, it was indicated.

More than 200 plants of different indigenous species were planted under the "Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Under Green Legacy" Initiative which was followed by a climate walk in the town which was participated by a large number of people.

Currently, Ethiopia has embarked on an ambitious campaign of planting billions of trees every year in an effort to achieve a greener and cleaner environment and tackle the adverse effects of the climate crisis.

As part of the ambitious Green Legacy Initiative to plant 50 billion trees in two phases, so far the country has planted more than 32.5 billion trees through the initiative launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in 2019

Addressing the launching ceremony, Ambassador Jemal Beker expressed gratitude for the Government of Pakistan for joining hands with the Ethiopian embassy for fostering brotherhood and fraternity between the two big nations.

"Today we gather here not only to save the planet earth but also to connect the two big and historic nations, the heirs of civilizations and protectors of the rule-based world order while fighting together the global challenges such as terrorism and climate change," the Ambassador remarked.

Ambassador Jemal recalled the recent flash flood that brought devastation to Pakistan's shore which he had personally witnessed during his visit to tent cities in Sindh.

"Climate change is an existential threat that will not spare any place or area on this planet earth if we did not come together to combat this challenge which is not a problem for only Pakistan or Ethiopia but the rest of the world," he said.

To this end, he said the embassy of Ethiopia launched the Green Legacy Initiative to contribute to the efforts of the Government of Pakistan towards a greener and cleaner future for the next generations.

He further stated that the Ethiopian embassy along with other stakeholders would do massive plantations throughout the week in other major cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and others.

"Our efforts in this regard are completely aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who transformed Ethiopia under his Medemer philosophy which strongly advocates for aligning all the resources to provide home grown solutions to the home grown problems," the ambassador stressed.

Jemal added Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed mobilized the whole nation under the Green Legacy initiative and so far, more than 32.5 billion seedlings planted across the country in the last five years which included the saplings of fruits like avocado, papaya, banana, oranges, olives and many others.

Likewise, coffee, animal feed and floral plants were also planted, taking us closer to our target of 50 billion seedlings until 2025.

In addition to that, more than 150,000 nurseries were set up in the country as well as over a million jobs.

Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina Khurshid said she was delighted to make a formal announcement regarding the collaboration between the embassy of Ethiopia in Islamabad and the Ministry of Climate Change of Pakistan.

She said Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had accorded the approval to formalize the collaboration at bilateral level between the two countries and assured of his government's strong commitment in this regard.