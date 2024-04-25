South Africa: Amajimbos Fall Short of Colombia in Second International Friendly

Amajimbos dominated the match but failed to find the win in an entertaining game of football at Estadio Francisco Rivera Escobar.

The first half was very entertaining as both sides showed off their skills. The two teams matched each other in defensive output and delivery upfront. But no goals were scored in the first half and they went into the break still locked at 0-0.

The second half saw South Africa come with guns blazing as Neo Bohloko scored the opening goal of the match in the 56th minute.

But South Africa conceded five minutes later as the Colombians equalized from a floating ball.

Coach Vela Khumalo made made two substitutions in the 64th minute when he brought on Da Silva and Adams to replace Stevens and Lonzi in a bid to beef up the attack.

He made three more substitutes in the 73rd minute when he replaced Mendes, Radebe and Noqobo for Mlondo, Losper and Maake respectively.

Losper conceded the second goal for South Africa in the 79th minutes as Colombia took control.

Mhlongo was brought on in the 84th minute for Da Silva to try and create chances upfront.

"Another good match for the boys," said Khumalo

"We managed to stick to our philosophy and dominate the match. We managed to score first and give as many players a run, but again, we had a goalkeeping error, like in the first match.

"I believe this was a very good test for us as we managed to have a look at all the players and see what they can offer. We are far from finished as we are still working on creating a team that will take us to the U17 AFCON and the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup."

South Africa starting XI: Radebe(GK), Pama, Noqobo, Mokokosi (C), Booysen; Mogodi, Stevens, Mendes, Bohloko, Maraletse, Lonzi

South African substitutions: Morake(GK), Losper(GK)73', Madondo, Msimango, Maake(73'), Da Silva(64'), Witbooi, Adams(63'), Mlondo(73"), Mhlongo (84')