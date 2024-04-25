Kenya: President Ruto Urges MPs to Fast-Track Implementation of NADCO Report

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged the joint Parliamentary Committees handling the implementation of the recommendations in the National Dialogue Committee to expedite the process.

Speaking when he met with the team at the new Bunge Towers, the President reaffirmed that the government is not frustrating the process.

National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee Chairman, James Murugara (Tharaka MP), assured him that there is 'demonstrable progress' following the tabling of a report proposing amendments to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The Bill is among the proposed legislations that accompanied the NADCO Report negotiated between President William Ruto and Azimio La Umoja Leader Raila Odinga's teams.

"If there is demonstrable progress, let it be known to your fellow members because they are the ones who keep ambushing me and asking me where the NADCO Report is, and others are spreading all manner of stories saying that there is a problem with the NADCO report," President Ruto stated.

The Head of State emphasized that the NADCO recommendations transcend the political divide and appealed to the legislators to work together for the sake of the country's peace and national unity.

"I encourage you to discharge your responsibility as legislators and proceed with the next phase of the implementation of that report because it is a bipartisan report agreed upon by both sides, and as long as Omtata has not gone to court, I think you should proceed," President Ruto added.

There has been some uncertainty on whether the Bill will enjoy bipartisan support after Kenya Kwanza MPs moved to alter the National Dialogue Committee report, ignoring the opposition's demands that the document be passed without any amendments.

Azimio argued that the document is negotiated and should be ring-fenced from any amendments by legislators.

But Murugara argues that their decision to alter sections of the proposal is within the law.