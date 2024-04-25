Uganda: MPs Question Luzira Relocation Project

25 April 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Ramson Muhairwe

Parliament has differed it's decision to determine the fate of Luzira prisons where government is planning to exchange the facility with an investor to develop the prisons into a modern five-star hotel.

Hon Jonathan Odur told parliament that the recommendations that parliament will pass can easily be challenged without a motion presented before Parliament.

State minister for internal affairs Gen David Muhoozi' presented before parliament government' plan to reallocate Luzira prison sitting on 260 acres to a private investor in exchange of building a modern prison outside Kampala.

In his submission, David Muhoozi' told Parliament chaired by speaker Anita Annet Among that, "the facility is congested" compared to the planned 1923 prisoners compared to the curent 8,790 iminates.

Muhoozi' also told Parliament that the prisoners security is also at risk with the developments that have since surrounded it calling for immediate relocation to a another place.

This coupled with the dilapidated structure of the prison compared to the surrounding developments Gen Muhoozi says makes it imperative to have the prison shifted.

However, the minister's statement to allocate the facility to a private developer was challenged with members of parliament cautioning the developer's financial capability while others termed the project as a financial scam to steal government funds.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.