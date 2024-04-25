Rwanda: Basketball - Rwanda Welcomes 'Historic' World Cup Pre-Qualifiers

Rwanda's basketball governing body (FERWABA) president Désiré Mugwiza has emphasized on the historic significance of bringing the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 pre-qualifying tournament for the first time in Rwanda.

Scheduled between August 19 and 25, the pre-qualifiers will take place in Rwanda and Mexico.

According to Mugwiza, the competition marks a significant milestone for Africa with Rwanda becoming the first country on the continent to host the Basketball World Cup 2026 pre-qualifying tournament.

"Rwanda's basketball scene is experiencing a phenomenal rise, with the women's national team leading the charge. They recently made history by securing a fourth-place finish at the 2023 FIBA Women's AfroBasket, a remarkable feat that speaks volumes of their talent and dedication," Mugwiza said in a statement.

"As we proudly host the FIBA Women's World Cup 2026 pre-qualifiers tournament, for FERWABA, this tournament symbolizes a platform to showcase the Rwandan talent to the world and to inspire the next generation of athletes.

Together, let us embrace the opportunity to further elevate our beloved sport and continue the winning momentum where Rwandan basketball shines brightly on the global stage," he added.

Apart from the 12 nations competing at the Paris Olympics 2024, the next top 16 teams globally (four per region) will participate, marking the first step on the road to Berlin and, ultimately, the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 in Germany.

The expansion of the women's competition system was approved by the FIBA Central Board after the conclusion of the previous World Cup, aligning with FIBA's strategic priority of promoting women in basketball.

The aim is to provide more national federations with meaningful and regular international competition opportunities.

The 16 participating nations will be divided into two tournaments, with eight teams heading to Mexico City and eight to Kigali.

Each tournament will consist of group play (two groups of four teams each), followed by semi-finals and a Final.

Each group will feature four teams from different continents.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, and the winner of each tournament will secure a spot in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 qualifying tournaments scheduled for March 2026.

The FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 qualifying tournaments will involve 24 teams, with the winners of the Mexico and Rwanda pre-qualifying tournaments and an additional 22 teams determined by results in the FIBA Women's Continental Cups 2025.

A total of 16 nations, including hosts Germany, will earn their spots through the qualifying tournaments in 2026, competing in an expanded field at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026.

This expansion enhances inclusivity and competitiveness, providing more opportunities for the women's game. In 2026, 32 teams will participate, aligning with the numbers seen in the men's World Cup field.