Kenya: KDF Plane Crash Victim to Be Buried Next Friday

Siaya — The late sergeant Cliphonce Omondi who died in a helicopter crash that also claimed the life of chief of defence forces, General Francis Ogolla will be buried on 3rd may this year at Ndiwo village in Alego / Usonga, the family has said.

According to the family head, Dominic Oyugi, arrangements are on-going to accord their son a descent send off.

Oyugi said that the sergeant's body will arrived on 2nd May ahead of the burial the following day.

Addressing the media at their home, Oyugi called for support from friends and well-wishers, adding that the government, through the military has promised to cost share the funeral cost with the family.

He said that their son's rank could not qualify him to be accorded a state funeral like his boss, General Ogolla.

A relative, William Nyong'o said the funeral ceremony will be held at Ndiwo primary school as the family home cannot accommodate the number of mourners expected to attend.

Sergeant Omondi's mother Getrude Achieng mourned him as a humble, caring and generous son who used to assist many relatives and friends.