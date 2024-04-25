Zimbabwe: Maruwa to Face Mutasa

Harare City coach Herbert "Jompano" Maruwa believes it's still a long way to go in the ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League before they can think of the championship.

The Sunshine Boys are yet to taste defeat in the four games played so far in the league with their latest victory coming against Golden Eagles.

"We still have a long way to go before we talk of the championship as we have only played four games. The team is doing well but we are not going to be carried away as the league has so many good sides that can upset any team at any time.

"We are now focusing on our next assignment against MWOS at Ngoni on Wednesday. The games are tough but we are managing to get the results.

"We have a good side which has been together for some time and they were in the race last year until the end of the season. We are going to take each game as it comes. The game against MWOS will be a tough contest considering the status they carry in the league. I respect their coach Lloyd Mutasa so much but we are prepared as Harare City,"' said Maruwa.

The other matches at the weekend saw Scotland falling 2-0 to Banket United at Kuwadzana as Shamva Mine got the better of Black Mambas 2-1.

Northern Region Results

Karoi United 0, Herentals U-20 1; Shamva Mine 2, Black Mambas 1; PAM FC 0, Black Rhinos 1; Banket United 2, Scotland 0; Chinhoyi Stars 1, Agama 4; DZ Royal 0, CC Mhangura 1; Harare City 1, Golden Eagles 0; Ngezi U-19 1, MWOS 1; Cranborne 1, Norton Community 0; Zambezi G&C 0, Trojan Mine 0.

Eastern Region Results

Buffaloes 1, Triangle 0; GZU 0, Rusitu Tigers 3; Mutare City 1, Masvingo United 3; Surrey 0, Huku FC 2; St Paul's Masami 2, Renco Mine 1; Tenax 0, FC Hunters 2; Wangu Mazodze 15:00 Destiny Stars

Central Region Results

Dulibadzimu Utd 4, Gokwe North 1; Chapungu 6, Black Eagles 0; Tongogara 2, FC Platinum U-19 0; Kwekwe Utd 0, Sheasham 0; Shabanie Mine 3, MSU 0; Dinson Mvuma 1, Beitbridge FC 0; Bishopstone 2, ZRP Gwanda 0.