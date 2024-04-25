Zimbabwe: Zemura Gets New Coach

Zimbabwe international defender, Jordan Zemura will be playing under a third coach on his debut Serie A season for struggling Udinese after Saturday's defeat at Verona which left them level on points with the team occupying the final relegation slot with five matches remaining.

Former Juventus and Real Madrid defender Fabio Cannavaro will complete the current campaign for Udinese, who rejoined the Serie A this season.

The Udinese leadership fired Gabriele Cioffi, who arrived at the club in October last year, replacing Andrea Sottil.

Udinese failed to win in their last four matches to take their record under Cioffi to 24 matches, four wins, 10 draws and 10 defeats. Their suspended match against Roma will resume on 70 minutes on Thursday with the scores level 1-1 while the remaining five matches are against Bologna (away), Napoli (home), Lecce (away), Empoli (home) and Frosinone (away).Zemura became the first Zimbabwean to play in the Serie A and his debut season has seen him play 24 matches, earning one goal in the 1-1 draw at home to Cagliari on February 18 and one yellow card in the 3-3 draw at home to Verona on December 3. The 24-year-old former Bournemouth left back made 14 substitute appearances, nine of them as a left defensive midfielder and once as an attacking midfielder.

He also made two appearances in the Coppa Italia.