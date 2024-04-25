Zimbabwe: Mukamba Feels Betrayed By Dembare

Denver Mukamba is feeling hard done by his former Premiership football club, Dynamos, which he claims have refused to honour his contract.

The 31-year-old has joined a ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League side, Scotland FC.

The club is owned by Mabvuku/Tafara legislator, Scott Sakupwanya.

The Highfield-born midfielder told Zimpapers Sport that DeMbare owes him his US$5 000 signing-on fee.

Mukamba said he did not get anything from the one-year deal he penned earlier last season.

Other players are said to have received their signing-on fees before the start of this campaign.

Many were even surprised by the condition of this deal as it was believed to be an earn-as-you-play agreement.

Dynamos had feared that Mukamba might disappear just before the mid-season, but he kept his cool throughout the season despite enduring a reduced role.

It was not surprising that coach, Genesis Mangombe, kicked him out at the beginning of the season and Mukamba does not have a problem with that. But, he is just asking the club to pay him what they owe. "I respect their (Dynamos) decision to let me go because they had their reasons and I have always wished for the best for this great club.

"They made me the person I am today because of their status and I'm forever grateful for that opportunity.

"But, I'm not happy with those who signed me because they are refusing to give me my money, people will call me all names without knowing that this is how I'm being treated," said Mukamba. His brother, Clive Kawinga, is also upset with how Denver is being treated.

He also likened his move to Scotland FC to Ronald Chitiyo who made a similar sacrifice to help Simba Bhora get promoted.

Chitiyo has since joined Malawi champions, Nyasa Big Bullets who are guided by Zimbabwean coach Kalisto Pasuwa. This means Chitiyo will be playing in the CAF Champions League this season.

"Denver brings value wherever he goes and I think his move to Scotland FC doesn't mean he is done as others are suggesting.

"Chitiyo made a similar move when he left CAPS United to join Simba Bhora. Others questioned his decision but it helped the Shamva side to achieve their PSL status and now he is playing for a foreign club. "I'm very disappointed that DeMbare is not showing respect to Denver, he has a family to support and this is unfair to him considering what he has done for their brand," Kawinga told Zimpapers Sport.