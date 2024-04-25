Zimbabwe: Chaos Rocks Premier Netball League

Despite setting up a new Premier Netball League executive, some of the leagues' teams maintain that they will still not participate in this season's campaign if pending issues are not resolved.

There are claims that it was recently discovered that there are several teams that have been participating in the league for seasons without paying affiliation fees. It is also being claimed that the league's constitution was recently amended without stakeholders' approval.

As a result, reigning champions Platinum Queens, 2023 PNL runners-up GreenFuel, second runners-up Ngezi Platinum Queens, ZUPCO, Harare Polytechnic, and Hustlers maintain that issues need to be cleared before they can play their games.

FilChrist has permanently withdrawn their two teams from the league due to the chaotic situation that the league finds itself in.

The league, featuring only 11 clubs out of a traditional 20 is already underway with each team having played four games so far.

"We are happy that they have set up a new executive. It did not make any sense for us to be part of a league that does not have leadership," said an executive member from one of the clubs.

"Now they need to fix the other issues that we outlined because a lot has been going on for a long time. On countless occasions, we aired our concerns but we then realised that if we do not take action, nothing ever gets fixed."

The league was officially launched in September 2021 under the leadership of chairperson Thabiso Mokoena, vice-chairperson Loveday Magaya, secretary-general Liberty Mhizha, vice-secretary-general Sarudzai Chapo, treasurer Kuziwakwashe Mutuza and fixtures-secretary Tinashe Jonasi.

Following the elections at the weekend, the PNL will be led by chairperson Rita Mkandla, who will be deputised by Kevin Marengahosi.

Alice Mukunura is the league's secretary general while Melody Mabonga is her deputy, Seyelukhile Sithole becomes the organising secretary while Innocent Ndiya holds the public relations and media office.