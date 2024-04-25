Zimbabwe: Obituary - Brigadier General Vezha, a Distinguished Military Officer

Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, who died in an accident on Tuesday last week, was born on August 10, 1961, in Chivi District Masvingo Province. He did his primary education at Chihaya, Runesu and Chitanga Primary Schools from 1968 to 1975.

He attended his secondary education at Lundi High School from 1976 to 1979. After writing his O Level examinations, Brig-Gen Vezha joined the liberation struggle as a ZANLA combatant and was trained at the front.

During the ceasefire in 1979, he was based at Dzapasi Assembly Point Base 2, where he underwent further military training. In December 1979, the Brigadier General was moved to Rushinga.

In early January 1980, he was nominated to proceed to North Korea for further military training at Kim Chong Ju Military Academy and Kim Il Sung Military University until 1982, where he trained with Brigadier General J Zingoni, Brigadier General E Shamu and many others. On completion of military training in North Korea, he returned home and was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on August 1, 1982.

Brig-Gen Vezha's life was tragically cut short when he was involved in a fatal road accident at around 7.30pm last Tuesday.

His passing on was mourned by his entire family, friends and the military community. His legacy of service and leadership will never be forgotten and he will be honoured by generations to come.

The Brigadier General had a brilliant military career in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. He did the following military courses:

Junior Artillery Officers Course in North Korea -- 1981.

Senior Battery Officers Course in North Korea -- 1981.

Foundation Course 2/10 at ZMA -- 1984.

Admin Officers Course at PCTS -- 1985.

Junior Staff Course in Ghana -- 1989.

Senior Officers all Arms Radio Course -- 1990.

Company Group Commanders Course at ZMA-- 1990.

Joint Command and Staff Course at the ZSC -- 1991.

National Defence Course in Pakistan -- 2009.

Battle Group Commanders Course -- 2011.

In addition to the military courses attended, the general officer was a holder of the following professional courses:

Diploma in Defence and Security Studies (UZ) -- 2006.

Masters of Science Degree in Defence and Security Management (Islamabad, Pakistan) -- 2009

Masters Degree in Business Intelligence (Mt Camel) -- 2019.

He held the following appointments:

Platoon Commander 1981-1984.

Quartermaster Staff Officer: Grade 3, 1985-1987.

Administrative Staff Officer Grade 3 (Protocol), 1987-1989.

General Staff Officer Grade 3 (Staff Duties), 1989-1991.

Company Second in Command, 1991-1992.

General Staff Officer Grade 3 (Operations), 1992-1993.

Personal Staff Officer to Chief of Staff General Staff, 1993-1997.

Directing Staff ZSC Junior Division, 1997-2000.

Brigade Major, 1 Infantry Brigade, 2000-2003.

Directing Staff Senior Division ZSC, 2003-2007.

Chief Instructor Zimbabwe School of Infantry, 2007-2010.

Commanding Officer 51 Infantry Battalion, 2010-2013.

General Staff Officer Grade 1 (Operations), 2013-2014.

Personal Staff Officer to Commander ZNA, 2014-2017.

Personal Staff Officer to the CDF, 2017 to date.

During his entire career in the Zimbabwe National Army, Brig-Gen Vezha rose through the ranks with the following promotion history:

Lieutenant -- 1984.

Captain -- 1988.

Major -- 1996.

Lieutenant Colonel -- 2004.

Colonel -- 2014.

Brigadier General -- 2018 to the date of his death.

Brig-Gen Vezha was awarded the following medals for his continued dedication, selfless and exemplary service to the nation:

Liberation Medal -- for his contribution towards the Independence of Zimbabwe.

Independence Medal -- for his contribution towards the Independence of Zimbabwe.

Ten Years' Service Medal -- for his immense contribution to the integration, formation and development of the Zimbabwe National Army during the first ten years of its existence.

Long and Exemplary Service Medal -- for his exemplary service for continuous fifteen years.

Mozambique Campaign Medal -- for his contribution towards the restoration of peace and stability in Mozambique.

Democratic Republic of Congo Campaign Medal -- for his contribution towards peace and the regard for humanity in the Democratic Republic of Congo during Operation Sovereign Legitimacy.

UNAVEM III Medal (UN) for his participation in the United Nations Angola Verification Mission.

Syrian Observer Mission Medal for his participation in Syria.

Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award for his eminent achievement and distinguished service to Zimbabwe or to humanity at large.

Having served diligently and purposefully in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Brig-Gen Vezha has left a legacy of excellence.

He has been an icon and a prototype Commander in the ZDF.

His exceptional loyalty and patriotism towards his beloved country reminds us how lucky we are as a nation to have a generation of officers and commanders of the calibre of the departed Brigadier General.

His will power to fight for the liberation of the country and defend its ideals after independence remained unmatched.

Brig-Gen Vezha also made an indelible mark in the diplomatic circles when he led international officers as team leader in United Nations Observer Missions in Angola and Syria.

The Brigadier General was a distinguished military officer whose work we shall forever cherish. Above all, he remained focused and steadfast in the face of neo-colonial machinations by our detractors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As we pay our last respects to the gallant Son of the Soil, we must not forget the sacrifices he and other heroes and heroines made for the freedom of our motherland, Zimbabwe.

We must defend what they stood and fought for, we must defend Zimbabwe's independence and sovereignty at all costs. We must uphold the principles and values he has left us.

To the Brig-Gen Vezha, we say you were one among the finest generals ever to be produced in this country.

You raised the bar of patriotism so high that the nation is in a period of mourning following your untimely passing on. Your professional conduct whose qualities were based on honesty, integrity, humility, stability, loyalty, enthusiasm and leadership speaks well into your legacy.

Brig-Gen Vezha is survived by five children. May his soul rest in eternal peace. To the General Officer we say:

Zorora murugare gamba ramagamba

Lala ngokuthula qhawe lama qhawe

Rest in Peace son of the soil

-- Compiled by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Public Relations Department