Namibia: Junior Sables Eye Namibia Scalp

The Zimbabwe Under-20 rugby team will be aiming to continue with their fine run in defence of the Barthes Cup when they face Namibia Under -20 at Harare Sports Club tomorrow.

The Junior Sables, who opened their tournament account with a 46 - 21 victory over Tunisia Under-20 on Saturday, is one of the favourites to win this tournament which has four participating teams this year.

The Namibians gave Kenya a good run for their money despite going down 34-28 winners in the opening match of the tournament.

Zimbabwe's coach Shaun de Souza said the hosts were left with a lot of homework to do after watching Namibia's spirited second-half performance against Kenya.

The Junior Sables were not entirely convincing despite the win over Tunisia and de Souza is aware they would need to pull up their socks against Namibia tomorrow and Kenya on Sunday.

"We are expecting two good, hard matches going forward, on Wednesday and Sunday. We focus on Namibia now. We will analyse their game.

"We saw what we saw during the live game (against Kenya) but we will analyse it closely and sort of find out who the key players were that came on and changed the game and sort of came up with our strategy on Wednesday," said de Souza.

The Kenyans will face Tunisia in the other match tomorrow.