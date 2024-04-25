Southern Africa: Uganda Celebrates World Earth Day

In a bid to champion sustainable environmental conservation, Sheraton hotel and partners have embarked on a tree planting campaign as part of the initiative to drive the path of excellent sustainability in the hospitality industry.

This is done in celebration of world Earth day to highlight the purpose of saving the earth.

As part of its sustainability drive to emphasize the importance of environmental sustainability, Sheration hotel Kampala has planted over 1000 trees 100 of those given away to Nakasero primary school, Uganda Muslim Supreme Council and Kampala International School among others.

Meg Jaquay, the managing director of Jakana foods limited says to ensure the environment thrives for biodiversity and the future generations, farmers should be engaged in protecting mother nature.

The usual balance between conservation and economic growth has been a battle fought along the length of Uganda.

Jean Philippe Bittencourt, the managing director of Sheraton Kampala hotel says government and development partners should put drastic measures to refrain from deforestation and other land degradation activities.

"We see meetings by government and other development partners, these leaders should not pretend but rather forge strong measures and make drastic decisions to refrain from deforestation and other land degrading activities, actions have to be taken to address climate change issues," BittenCourt said.

Sheraton's commitment to sustainability aligns with Next media's campaign of planting 15 million trees.