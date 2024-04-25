Uganda: What Is At Stake When Nature Is Not Saved

23 April 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Joshua Kagoro

Environmental conservation ensures the sustainability of ecosystems, helps preserve biodiversity, maintains the balance of natural resources, mitigates climate change, and protects the health and well-being of current and future generations.

Essentially, it's about safeguarding our planet and all life forms that depend on it, including ourselves.

What happens when environment is not protected?

When the environment is not protected, it can lead to a range of negative consequences.

These include loss of biodiversity, habitat destruction, pollution of air, water, and soil, climate change, depletion of natural resources, increased frequency and severity of natural disasters, and adverse impacts on human health and well-being.

Ultimately, failure to protect the environment can undermine the stability and sustainability of ecosystems, jeopardizing the future of life on Earth, including our own.

Uganda, like many other countries, has been affected by climate change in various ways. Some impacts include changes in rainfall patterns, leading to droughts or floods like in Bududa, Mbale and Kasese which has over the years affected agriculture and food security.

There's also increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events like storms and heatwaves.

Glacial retreat in mountainous regions threatens freshwater resources, and rising temperatures contribute to the spread of diseases like malaria. These effects pose significant challenges to Uganda's economy, environment, and the well-being of its people.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.