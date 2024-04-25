Uganda: What Is At Stake When Nature Is Not Saved

Environmental conservation ensures the sustainability of ecosystems, helps preserve biodiversity, maintains the balance of natural resources, mitigates climate change, and protects the health and well-being of current and future generations.

Essentially, it's about safeguarding our planet and all life forms that depend on it, including ourselves.

What happens when environment is not protected?

When the environment is not protected, it can lead to a range of negative consequences.

These include loss of biodiversity, habitat destruction, pollution of air, water, and soil, climate change, depletion of natural resources, increased frequency and severity of natural disasters, and adverse impacts on human health and well-being.

Ultimately, failure to protect the environment can undermine the stability and sustainability of ecosystems, jeopardizing the future of life on Earth, including our own.

Uganda, like many other countries, has been affected by climate change in various ways. Some impacts include changes in rainfall patterns, leading to droughts or floods like in Bududa, Mbale and Kasese which has over the years affected agriculture and food security.

There's also increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events like storms and heatwaves.

Glacial retreat in mountainous regions threatens freshwater resources, and rising temperatures contribute to the spread of diseases like malaria. These effects pose significant challenges to Uganda's economy, environment, and the well-being of its people.