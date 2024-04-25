Africa: Kenya's UK High Commissioner Manoah Esipisu Voted Africa's Diplomat of the Year

25 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu, has been voted the 2024 Diplomat of the Year from Africa at the 2024 Diplomat of the Year Awards held this week on Monday in London.

The annual awards - which are now in their fourteenth year - are hosted by the DIPLOMAT magazine to recognize the outstanding work and achievements of London's diplomatic community who are trying to better their nations' well-being.

Appointed to the United Kingdom High Commissioner role in July 2018, Manoah has been pivotal in enhancing relations between Kenya and the United Kingdom across trade and investment.

"Last year was great for Kenya-UK relations. The King was hosted by our President. The King hosted the Kenyan Community in the UK. Bilateral trade continued to flourish. New climate smart projects kicked off. New jobs in agriculture in the UK came on stream. Our health partnership strengthened. Education partnerships and innovation flourished. Security and Defence Cooperation also strengthened," Manoah said after receiving the award.

"For me, performing at the highest level is only possible for the support I get every day, from my staff at the Kenya High Commission London who are represented here."

Commenting on the awards, DIPLOMAT's Editor, Venetia de Blocq van Kuffeler, said: "As the global centre for diplomacy, London has become more important than ever. This is an award ceremony for diplomats, with winners chosen by diplomats. This evening is about hard work and technique. It's about people and professionalism."

DIPLOMAT magazine identifies 10 categories that recognise different levels of diplomacy, and winners are nominated by their peers.

The categories include: Diplomat of the Year from Africa, Diplomat of the Year from Europe, Diplomat of the Year from Asia & Oceania, Diplomat of the Year from the Middle East & North Africa, Diplomat of the Year from Eurasia & the Western Balkans, Diplomat of the Year from North America & the Caribbean, Diplomat of the Year from Central & South America, Outstanding Contribution to Climate Diplomacy, Young Diplomat of the Year, and Outstanding Contribution to Diplomacy in London.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.