Kenya Flood Crisis - Interior CS Directs Extensive Rescue Ops As Death Toll Rises

Motorcyclists ride through a flooded section of a road in Nairobi (file photo)

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has directed the National Police Service (NPS) to initiate extensive search and rescue operations nationwide in response to ongoing flood crises.

Recent heavy rainfall has pounded Kenya, causing widespread devastation. "Roads have turned into rivers in Nairobi," said a top official, highlighting the severity of the flooding.

Official statistics reveal that more than 60 people have lost their lives and over 40,000 have been forced from their homes due to the rain and flooding.

"The situation has escalated to extreme levels," emphasized the official.

On Thursday, CS Kindiki emphasized the need for collaboration with the Kenya Red Cross and the Coast Guard for effective coordination.

"County Security Teams are mandated to ensure the compulsory evacuation of individuals in vulnerable areas," he stated.

Assurances have been given by the government regarding the allocation of necessary financial and public resources to mitigate the adverse impacts of flooding. "We are committed to providing support to affected regions," stated CS Kindiki.

The National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) at the Interior Ministry has intensified its efforts to coordinate the multi-agency response, following a presidential directive."

We are working closely with various government departments, agencies, and humanitarian bodies," said Kindiki.

CS Kindiki also urged motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and cooperate with safety, health, risk, emergency, and communication teams. "This collaboration is crucial for providing assistance to those in distress," he emphasized.

President William Ruto has already set up a multi-agency top-level government team to manage the crisis.