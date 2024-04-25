Kenya: 110 MPs Sign Impeachment Notice Against Agriculture CS Linturi

Nairobi — Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka has filed a notice of motion to impeach Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

The motion which is supported by 110 legislators cites that the CS should be removed from office due to gross violation of the constitution and criminal negligence under the Penal Code.

Linturi becomes the second member of President William Ruto's cabinet to face such a motion, this is after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino presented a motion seeking the removal of Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha.

Nakhumicha has been faulted over her handling of the prolonged doctors' strike that have paralyzed services in public hospitals, respectively.

Wamboka seeks to edge out the embattled CS over his role in approving the procurement and distribution of fake fertilizer under the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) channels.

In the petition for the removal, Linturi is accused of exposing farmers to fraudsters who have hoodwinked them saying the quest for the removal of the Cabinet Secretary is not political or a witch-hunt.

"I firmly believe that the gravity of this allegations demand swift and decisive action as elected representatives it's our duty to hold public officers accountable and to safeguard the interests of the people that we serve," Wamboka noted.

The Bumula legislator insisted that the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary has treated farmers to a circus which will evidently affect food security in the country.

"Agriculture is such a key sector, we want to tell the president, please don't allow one rogue minister to derail your agenda of attaining food security in the country," the Bumula MP stated.

Wamboka confidently stated that his petition holds serious ground for the removal of the Cabinet Secretary urging Speaker Wetangula to pave way for MPs to send Linturi home.

"The evidence presented before the assembly paints a distressing picture of negligence, mismanagement and potential of criminal activities within the ministry," he said.

Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere who promised to second the motion on the floor of the house called upon CS Linturi to resign before the wrath of lawmakers is waged on him during the consideration of the impeachment motion.

"We want to tell the CS to step aside before we impeach him, even if investigations were to happen, it won't be thorough if he is still in the office, if investigations will find him innocent, he can always come back," she said.

President William Ruto allies who have signed the motion to remove CS Linturi from office include Maryanne Kitany (Aldai),Pauline Lenguris (Samburu MP), Adams Korir (Keiyo North), Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri), James Wamacukuru (Kabete) and Geoffrey Ruku (Mbeere North).

Notable Azimio La Umoja One Kenya lawmakers include Joyce Kamene (Machakos), Raphael Wanjala (Budalangi ),Otiende Amollo (Rarieda ), Samuel Parashina (Kajiado South) and Adagala Beatrice (Vihiga).

Others include Stephen Mogaka (West Mugirango,) ,Clive Gisairo (Kitutu Masaba) and Mohamed Adow (Wajir South, ODM), David Pkosing (Pokost South, KUP).

Article 152

The Constitution provides for the removal of a Cabinet Secretary under Article 152.

The mover of the motion is required to file evidence alongside a list of legislators in support of the bid.

Speaker of the National Assembly considers the threshold of evidence presented before clearing the matter for tabling.

Speaker Wetangula's clearance would pave the way for a 7-day notice with the mover moving the motion within fourteen days.

The House will then set up a Select Committee upon ascertaining support by a third of its membership.

The Select Committee will be required to probe the allegations and submit its findings to the House within ten days.

Where the Select Committee finds ground for removal, the Cabinet Secretary will appear in the National Assembly for a trial.

The matter will then be settled by a majority vote with the Speaker transmitting the House resolution to the President for action.