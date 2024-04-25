Zimbabwe: Zim Needs Solutions for Comprehensive Sexual Reproductive Health Services

Sexual reproductive health is a fundamental human right that every individual should have access to.

Unfortunately, in many countries, including Zimbabwe, there are still significant gaps in providing comprehensive sexual reproductive health services to all citizens.

As Zimbabwe prepares to join global leaders at the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD30) this month, there is hope that the country will renew its commitment to improve the lives and well-being of women and girls.

The ICPD Programme of Action was adopted by representatives of 179 governments in Cairo, Egypt in 1994 and it recognised reproductive health and the empowerment of women and gender equality as pillars of sustainable development.

At the last ICPD25 held in Nairobi, governments made commitments to address maternal deaths, unmet need for family planning services, and gender- based violence.

Zimbabwe, along with other governments made national commitments in five areas, namely: universal access to sexual and reproductive health, financial resources to finish the ICPD Programme of Action, demographic diversity to drive economic growth and achieve sustainable development and gender.

While some progress has been made, there still remains some gaps that need to be addressed. According to UNFPA reproductive health programme specialist Dr Edwin Mpeta, high maternal mortality remains a major bone of contention.

"Yes, a lot of work has been done. We have reduced our maternal mortality from 960 to 363 deaths per 100 000 live births, but it is still unacceptably high. When we are talking about 363 deaths per 100 000 live births, this basically translates to almost four to five women dying every day," he said.

So while there has been a decline, reducing maternal mortality remains a priority.

The target under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) goals is to reduce maternal mortality to 70 per 100 000 live births.

To achieve this, there is a need to invest in the training of midwives and other healthcare providers to ensure that women have access to quality maternal health services.

This includes ensuring that healthcare facilities are equipped with the necessary supplies and equipment to provide safe and effective care during pregnancy and childbirth.

There is also need to address the issue of gender-based violence in Zimbabwe, which has a significant impact on the sexual and reproductive health of women and girls. According to a survey conducted by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, one in three women aged 15-49 has experienced physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives.

Dr Mupeta says for sustainable development to become a reality, there is need to focus on the empowerment of women, at economic and social development and the right to health.

Another key area that needs addressing to improve access to sexual and reproductive health services is the availability of family planning services.

Contraceptives have to be readily available and affordable and this can help reduce unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions.

Government has made great strides in providing funding for contraceptives in the national budget and has one of the best contraception provision rates in the region.

Until 2022, funding for contraceptives was wholly provided by donors but Government directed US$1.5 million in 2022 and another US$1.5 million in 2023 towards contraceptives. However, the country is still falling short in addressing the unmet need for family planning.

Access to family planning remains the key to reducing unwanted pregnancies, teenage pregnancies, maternal mortality, infant mortality and the spread of sexually transmitted infections.

So there is great need to increase the country's investment in family planning.

There is also need to address the high rate of teenage pregnancies in the country.

Statistics show that one in every four girls aged between 15 and 19 has been pregnant or has given birth.

This not only has negative consequences for the health and well-being of young girls but also limits their opportunities for education and economic empowerment.

To address this issue, there a need for comprehensive sexuality education in schools that goes beyond just teaching about abstinence.

Young people need to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

This includes information about contraception, sexually transmitted infections, and consent.

In addition to education, access to contraceptives for young people in Zimbabwe also needs improvement.

Currently, there are barriers such as cost, stigma, and lack of information that prevent young people from accessing the contraceptives they need.

By increasing access to a range of contraceptive methods, these include long-acting reversible contraceptives, young people can have greater control over their reproductive choices.

Another key step towards achieving sexual reproductive health for all is to address cultural and social barriers that prevent individuals from accessing the care they need.

In many communities, there is still stigma and discrimination surrounding issues of sexual health, which can prevent people from seeking out services. By working to reduce stigma Zimbabwe can create a more inclusive and supportive environment for all citizens.

Although a lot has been happening towards addressing many of these shortcomings that continues to be faced by Zimbabwe and other countries, experts say more can be done.

UNFPA country representative Ms Miranda Tabifor said countries had not done enough in terms of putting the funding that is needed to ensure that commitments made at the ICPD 25 are implemented.

"We talk about innovative financing to advance the ICPD programme of action and the global commitments as they relate to Zimbabwe. The efforts that Government has made have to be applauded, but we are still saying Government can still do more with the support of development partners. So we are requesting additional funding for ICPD programme of action," she said.

So domestic financing is an important area that needs to be advocated for.

Another area that needs attention is fostering partnerships.

Zimbabwe has numerous development partners working in the field of SRH both in the private and public sectors.

So if Government, international partners, donors, communities and civil society work together, a lot can be achieved.

"Are we engaging the private sector enough when it comes to the ICPD programme of action? Are we engaging the civil society enough? Are we engaging the media enough? Are we engaging the various platforms of partnerships enough to be able to address the ICPD programme of action? That is something that we are going to be taking stock of, reviewing, scaling up and accelerating," Ms Tabifor said.

She also the South to South and Triangular Co-operation was a critical platform which governments could tap into.

It is essential for Zimbabwe to prioritise the needs of marginalised and vulnerable populations in the effort to achieve sexual reproductive health for all.

This includes ensuring services are accessible to rural communities, people living with disabilities, and other underserved populations.

By taking a holistic and inclusive approach to sexual reproductive health, Zimbabwe can ensure that no one is left behind.

The 30th anniversary of the ICPD therefore should serve as an opportune moment for the country to reaffirm its commitment to addressing all unfinished business in the Programme of action.

By taking proactive steps to address these gaps, Zimbabwe can work towards a future where every individual has the information and services they need to make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.