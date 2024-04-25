Zimbabwe: Siyabonga Thwala to Star in New Action-Drama Series

Three time SAFTA winner Siyabonga Thwala will be starring in a new action-drama series, "Empini"' as Khaya Bhodoza, a prominent businessman and political stalwart.

Thwala is known to be among South Africa's greatest actors, always delivering his best with every character he portrays.

The last time viewers saw the revered actor on their screens was on "The River" on the award-winning telenovela's final season.

In a statement from Showmax, Thwala revealed that he will be starring in "Empini" series, and he is very much excited to showcase the many facets of himself as a performer.

"I have played many roles in my career, but I am particularly excited about my role in 'Empini' as it will showcase the many facets of myself as a performer. This role has stretched me tremendously, mentally, and physically," said Thwala.

He said "Empini" is a production that will showcase the high quality content local productions continue to offer.

"From the cast to the crew, each and every person on set has shown so much passion and drive in ensuring that 'Empini' is viewed as a production of a high quality. It is a project that I pride myself on being a part of," said Thwala.

Thwala earned the Best Actor SAFTAs for his iconic role as Mpiyakhe, the character of the polygamy practising ruthless Zulu taxi boss, on "Isibaya" which made him a fan favourite and also earned him a Royalty Soapie Award.

The 52-episode series "Empini" starts streaming on Showmax from May 23.