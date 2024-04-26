Uganda: Boeing Courts Uganda Airlines for Aircraft Inclusion in Growing Fleet

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing is pursuing Uganda as a potential customer, aiming to integrate its planes into the East African nation's existing fleet.

President Yoweri Museveni convened a delegation from Boeing at Entebbe on Monday, with Kuljit Ghata-Aura, President of Boeing-Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Central Asia, spearheading the team.

Uganda Airlines presently operates Airbus and Bombardier aircraft but has yet to incorporate Boeing planes into its fleet.

In discussions, the President conveyed Uganda's keen interest in partnering with Boeing to bolster the nation's aviation sector.

Mr Ghata briefed Museveni on Boeing's customised aviation system package tailored to enhance Uganda's infrastructure and foster the development of its aviation industry.

The aircraft manufacturer is leveraging the carrier's expansion plans as Uganda Airlines aims to broaden its services beyond existing routes.

While the carrier has recently expanded its routes into markets such as Dubai, India, and London, its ambitions are constrained by the limited number of aircraft in service.

Currently, Uganda Airlines operates four Bombardier CRJ 900s and two Airbus A330Neos, which fall short of meeting the demands of the existing market.

Uganda Airlines boasts one of the world's youngest fleets, with an average aircraft age of approximately one year. Its Bombardier CRJ-900s and wide-body Airbus A330Neos, serve a mix of short, medium, and long-haul international routes.

Boeing has encountered a series of setbacks since the beginning of the year, complicating its recovery efforts following challenges associated with the popular 737 Max 8 jet.

These setbacks commenced early in the year when a section of an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 detached from the aircraft shortly after takeoff.

A preliminary federal investigation indicated that Boeing may have overlooked the installation of bolts in the designated door plug, intended to secure the part and prevent such incidents.