Central African Republic: Bangui - Flooded Families Seek Drier Land Due to Climate Crisis

24 April 2024
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (New York)

By Najwa Mekki

Life is a daily struggle for nearly 200 families who live on the banks of the Ubangi River in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic (CAR). Rising water levels forced them - not for the first time - to seek drier land on the other side of the river, leaving them with no homes, no jobs and hardly any prospects.

"The situation is catastrophic," says Nzegueguy, adviser to the community leader/neighbourhood committee leader. "Look around you. Look where we live."

Where they live is a small stretch of land in a sand-and-gravel quarry, just a 10-minute drive from the city centre. Their homes are pieces of tarp held together by sticks, which crumble when it's windy and get washed away when it rains. There are no schools, no toilets, no running water.

Toddlers - and there are many of them - run around barefoot, even as large trucks inch their way along the narrow dirt road. Heavily pregnant mothers have not had a single prenatal visit and do not know where they will deliver.

The families first came to this side of the Ubangi River following floods in 2019. When the water receded, the families went back. But seven months ago, new floods made them flee again, and this time they have no plans to return.

"The land there is not good," says a community member. "Every time it rains our possessions are swept away."

Read the full story on UN OCHA

Read the original article on OCHA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.