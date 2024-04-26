Africa: Raila Vows Continental Integration, Non-Tariff Barrier Removal As AU Commission Post Priorities If Successful

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga has pledged to root for vows continental integration, non-tariff barrier removal, global cooperation as African Union (AU) Commission post priorities if successful.

Speaking during a meeting with European diplomats in Nairobi, Odinga asserted that removal of non-trade barriers will enhance free movement of goods across the continent thus spurring economic development.

"During the meetings. Mr. Odinga shared his vision for expanded cooperation on other foreign policy priorities, including a free trade regime across the continent. Mr. Odinga further used the engagements to brief the diplomats on his quest for African Union Commission chairmanship and his plans for the continent should he ascend to the office," read a statement shared by his ODM party's secretariat.

The politician has been on a charm offensive to net the support of leaders from across the continent in a race that is set to be the biggest test for one of Kenya's most acclaimed politicians.

The former prime minister announced his bid for the AUC position in February in what saw him being backed by President William Ruto.

The AUC position has attracted three candidates with ex-Foreign Minister Fawzia Adam and Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mahmoud Youssouf throwing their ring in the race exclusively preserved for the East African Community member states according to the AU guidelines.