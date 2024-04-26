Kenya: All Illegal Mining Activities to Remain Closed

Siaya — Mining Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi has warned all illegal miners in Migori County to seize operations and seek legal mining licences.

Mwangi who led the multi-agency security team and mining official in an operation to enforce the closure orders in nine illegal large-scale mining operators in the county said that anyone who will be involved in the illegal mining business would face the full force of the law.

The PS-headed operation napped 32 illegal miners, two Kenyans and 30 foreigners of Chinese origins. If found guilty the culprits may face a jail term not exceeding two years or a fine of not less than two million shillings and no more than 10 Million or both according to the Kenya Mining Act of 2016.

The Act also gives power to the Inspectors of Police and Inspectors of Mining to arrest those violating the Mining Act within their jurisdictions.

The PS said that all illegal mining operations will remain closed and perpetrators arrested until all those involved in the mining chain of processing and distribution acquire the mining, processing and dealership licences to operate.

Mwangi said that the country was losing a lot of revenue resources that could have benefited the national and county governments, and the community because of the continuous defilement closure orders from the illegal miners.

The official also added that the illegal mining activities have continued to violate the environmental laws leading to environmental degradation that has become a big threat to the surrounding communities.

In March this year, one of the illegal mining processing plants in Nyatike Sub County discharged its waste to one of the spring water points resulting in six people being hospitals while three cows and goats also perished.

Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior and National Administration Kithure Kindiki while on a security tour in the County in late March, gave out closure orders to all illegal miners but the miners have been defiling the closure orders and operating their sites with impunity.