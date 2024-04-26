Africa: Greenpeace Africa Is Alarmed By the Growing Number of Fossil Fuel Lobbyists in Treaty Negotiation

26 April 2024
Greenpeace International (Amsterdam)
press release By Ferdinand Omondi, Communication and Story Manager

Ottawa, Canada, 25 April 2024 - Over 195 fossil fuel and chemical industry lobbyists have gained access to the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC4) to negotiate for a Global Plastics Treaty, according to an analysis conducted by Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL). Greenpeace Africa is very much concerned about the growing number of these lobbyists seeking to produce a treaty that works more for the fossil fuel sector than our planet.

Hellen Kahaso Dena, Project Lead for Pan-African Plastics Project at Greenpeace Africa said:

"Member states must safeguard the negotiations by not allowing fossil fuel lobbyists' interests to drive the treaty negotiations and water down its agreed ambition. Ending the corporate addiction to plastic is an important part of moving away from fossil fuels, combating climate change, pollution and protecting our communities."

Graham Forbes, Greenpeace Head of Delegation to the Global Plastics Treaty negotiations and Global Campaign Lead for Greenpeace USA, said:

"The influence and growing presence of fossil fuel and petrochemical industries are not what the people want nor what the climate needs. This is the fourth out of five meetings and the fossil fuel lobby is holding us back from negotiating a treaty that will end the plastics crisis. The UN member states must step up and deliver a Global Plastics Treaty that will cut plastic production and end single-use plastic."

Contact:

Ferdinand Omondi, Communication and Story Manager, Greenpeace [email protected], +254 722 505 233

Angelica Carballo Pago, Global Plastics Campaign Media Lead, Greenpeace USA

[email protected] , +63 917 1124492 (also in Ottawa, Canada)

