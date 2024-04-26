Rwanda: MPs Push for 'Vertical Burial System' Amid Land Scarcity

The scarcity of available land in Rwanda due to population growth and urban expansion has prompted calls for the implementation of a 'vertical burial system'.

The vertical burial involves multi-level graves to have many dead buried in one tomp to save space.

Members of the committee on social affairs in the lower chamber of parliament advocated for this system on April 25.

Burial plot scarcity is an issue that was highlighted in a report by the committee, which examined various challenges related to the implementation of the 2013 cemetery law in Rwanda.

According to the existing law, each deceased person must be buried in an individual tomb, not exceeding two and a half meters in length, 80 centimeters in width, and with a depth of at least two meters. However, the law permits multiple bodies to be buried in one tomb by stacking coffins, provided the top coffin is placed at a depth of at least two meters.

Despite this provision in the law, the practice is not widespread in cemeteries.

The push for vertical burial arises from the ongoing shortage of available burial plots in various districts. With approximately 1,500 cemeteries nationwide, many have reached capacity, leading local authorities to continually expand cemetery land.

For example, the Rusororo cemetery began encroaching on wetlands due to land scarcity. However, the City of Kigali has initiated measures to address this issue by expanding to hillside areas, albeit at a considerable cost. The City of Kigali reportedly spent Rwf1.2 billion to expand the Rusororo cemetery.

Some regions, such as 22 sectors in Kigali city and five sectors in Bugesera District, face a severe shortage of cemeteries, prompting residents to mobilize resources for burial land.

In response to land scarcity, Members of Parliament (MPs) have proposed alternative burial methods, including the vertical burial system and cremation.

"Vertical burial systems could optimize land use for other purposes, and continuous sensitization is necessary for public acceptance," said Odette Uwamariya, the chairperson of social affairs committee, citing an investor promoting this system in Rulindo District.

Despite calls for cremation as a viable solution, the lack of crematorium facilities and cultural resistance pose significant barriers. MPs emphasise the need for government investment in cremation facilities to diversify burial options.

Currently, the Hindu Mandal Crematorium is the only facility in Rwanda, although it does not meet recommended standards. MPs have urged the government to develop modern crematoriums to attract private investment.

MPs also propose the exploration of 'vertical cemeteries' to create multilevel burial spaces and advocate for reducing burial costs by introducing affordable construction materials.

The committee on social affairs in the lower chamber of parliament has recommended that the Ministry of Local Government expedite the amendment of the 2013 cemetery law to address documented issues within six months.

Proposed amendments aim to ban cement and tile tombs to facilitate land reuse, as they impede natural decomposition processes and hinder efficient land repurposing.

The current law governing the organisation and use of cemeteries was enacted in 2013.