Kenya Airways Protests Detention of Staff By DR Congo Military Intelligence

Kenya's national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has protested the arrest and detention of two members of staff in DR Congo capital, Kinshasa, over alleged missing customs documents of a cargo that was to be transported by the airline.

In a statement confirming the arrest, KQ Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka on Friday, April 26, said the two staffers were apprehended by the Military Intelligence Unit in Kinshasa over "missing custom documentation on valuable cargo."

The airline, however, noted that the cargo in question was not uplifted or accepted by them due to incomplete documentation. During the staff members' arrest, their phones were confiscated and they were denied contact with anyone.

"Kenya Airways (KQ) confirms that on Friday, April 19th, 2024, two of our employees at our airport office in Kinshasa were arrested and continue to be detained by the Military Intelligence Unit known as Detection Militaire des Activities Anti Patrie (DEMIAP)," KQ said in a statement on Friday.

Reports indicate that while Kenyan Embassy officials and a few members of staff were allowed to visit the arrested KQ staff members, it was only for a few minutes and, while a Military court in Kinshasa heard the matter and ordered for their unconditional release, on Thursday, they are still in detention.

"Despite the court orders, the military intelligence unit is still holding them incommunicado, yet these are civilians being held in a military intelligence facility," the airline said.

The airline's CEO Allan Kilavuka said the cargo was still in the baggage section undergoing clearance when the security team arrived and took the two employees for questioning.

He noted that they alleged that the airline was transporting cargo without customs clearance and efforts to explain that they had not accepted the cargo proved futile.

"The cargo was not on the air side for transportation and, therefore, not in the possession of KQ as the logistic handler was still completing documentation before handing it over to KQ," Kilavuka said.

Kenya Airways insisted that it adheres to international best practices in handling and transporting cargo, at all times.

The airline added that it has stringent processes and compliance checks known as 'Ready for carriage' to ensure any cargo ferried on their flights meets all the statutory requirements across our destinations.

"All our logistics partners must comply with these measures before KQ accepts any cargo."