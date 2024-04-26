Tanzania: Mbumba Leaves for Tanzania

President Nangolo Mbumba yesterday morning travelled to attend the 60th anniversary celebration of the Union Day of the Republic of Tanzania.

The event marks the historic merger of Tanganyika and Zanzibar into the United Republic of Tanzania on 26 April 1964.

In his message of felicitation availed to Nampa yesterday, Mbumba said Namibia and Tanzania share historic ties, dating to the liberation struggle of Namibia when the Swapo movement decided to pursue the fight for freedom and resistance against apartheid colonialism, Tanzania was one of the first and foremost countries that opened its doors to Namibian freedom fighters.

He indicated that Tanzania further facilitated training for soldiers who were to participate in the armed liberation struggle.

"Tanzania was not only the hotbed of political organisation for Swapo by hosting the Consultative Congress in 1969 at Tanga, it was equally a key transit point for Namibians en route to different destinations in pursuit of education," he noted.

The Head of State said Tanzania provided its best talents to train Namibians at the United Nations Institute for Namibia (UNIN) in

Lusaka, Zambia, adding that Tanzania agitated at the United Nations in support of Namibia's cause for freedom.

"The support rendered by the people and the government of Tanzania to Namibians is immeasurable, and played a pivotal role in our

path towards independence. Namibians owe Tanzanians a huge debt of gratitude for the support and friendship during the liberation struggle," said Mbumba.

He indicated the Diamond Jubilee of independence of Tanzania is a reminder of the remarkable victories that can be achieved through

unity, determination and solidarity, noting that in the common fight during the second phase of the struggle, that of economic emancipation, there should be continuous efforts to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Namibia and Tanzania. "Let us collectively strive for the prosperity and well-being of our people, and harness the potential of our bilateral partnership to address the myriad of challenges facing our continent, including poverty, inequality and climate change," he said.

The President will return on Saturday.

- Nampa