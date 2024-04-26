Zimbabwe: Zim Riders Ready for SA Moto X Champs

As the 2024 South African National Motocross Championship series heads into its third round at BORC in Bloemfontein, the spotlight will once again fall on four Zimbabwean riders, who have been taking part in this tough competition this year -- Emmanuel Bako, Victor Nyamupfukudza, Judah and Mudiwa Sakupwanya.

The third round of this year's South African Nationals is set to be held on May 4 at Bloemfontein Offroad Road Club (BORC) track, which is one of the fastest motocross tracks in South Africa and the organisers have already opened it for practice and training ahead of this weekend's pre-Nationals meet at the same venue.

And after competing in the gruelling opening two rounds of the 2024 South African National Championship series in Gauteng in February and Port Elizabeth in April, all eyes from this end will be on Boka, Nyamupfukudza and the two Sakupwanya brothers, Judah and Mudiwa.

Zimbabwe's champion rider Bako (17), who is competing in the seniors MX High School Class, has met with mixed fortunes during the opening two rounds of this year's South African Nationals.

He opened his campaign brightly with a podium finish during Round One of the series at the Legends track in Gauteng where he came third overall behind top South African riders Ryan Adler and Trey Cox to spark some wild celebrations in the Team Bako camp, which is led by the young rider's father and manager, Brighton "Bucks" Bako.

A few weeks later, Bako headed to Port Elizabeth for Round Two of the South African Nationals at the tough and sandy Rover track and the Zimbabwean rider made his presence felt by coming fourth overall behind South African riders Tristan Durow, Caden Weise and Cox.

"You will have bad days, and that's when you have to show up . . . Position 4 at Round 2 of the SA Nationals. Some real bad luck, seizing 2 bikes but that's just part of the game. At the end of the day it's a new day. Thanks Team," Bako wrote on his Facebook wall soon after the tough outing at Rover.

He went into the competition after spending a few weeks practicing in the tough, sandy tracks in Europe under his European-based trainer Joe Tavares who was really determined to get him a place on the podium in PE.

But that did not materialise because the Zimbabwean settled for fourth place in the High School Class.

Bako was at Rover with three aspiring young Zimbabwean riders, nine-year-old Nyamupfukudza, Mudiwa Sakupwanya (10) and Judah Sakupwanya (6).

Nyamupfukudza, who is touted as the next big thing in the local motocross circles after Daiyaan Manuel and Bako, went to Rover determined to showcase his ability on the track but a rude awakening awaited the young Zimbabwean rider as the sandy conditions at this famous PE venue were just too hot for him to handle.

He competed in the juniors 65cc Class in which he was hit by fright stage as he fell twice during practice before coming eighth in the first race.

According to his father and trainer/manager, Simbarashe Nyamupfukudza, Victor struggled in the opening race as his front tyre didn't have enough grip and they were forced to change it for the second race.

"We changed the tyre and it was way much better than the first tyre though he fell at the first corner from the start but he pulled through to 8th position out of 18 and he managed to finish 10th overall," Simbarashe Nyamupfukudza said.

He believes his son gained some invaluable experience at Rover which could come in handy when they take part in the third round of the South African Nationals at BORC on May 4.

"We are in the process of registering for this meet and we are hoping our sponsors will give us the air tickets and money for accommodation but I can safely say we are ready to go to Bloemfontein where we are determined to fly the country's flag high," Simbarashe Nyamupfukudza said.

He is hoping that Victor, will be accompanied to Bloemfontein by the Sakupwanya brothers, Mudiwa and Judah, who are both racing in the 50cc Class.