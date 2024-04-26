Kenya: Blood Is On Your Hands, MPs Blame Govt, CoG for Medics' Strike

Nairobi — Lawmakers have blamed the two levels of government for escalating the ongoing strike by health workers that entered its 45th day insisting they will bear the cross for the lives of Kenyans lost.

This is after various leaders failed to honor invitations to appear before the Joint Health Committee of the National Assembly and the Senate to respond on the measures undertaken to end the stalemate between the government and the health unions.

Legislators took issue with the Council of Governors for dishonoring the invite yet health is a devolved function threatening to join the forces seeking to revert the function back to the National Government.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha sent Principal Secretaries; Harry Kimutai (Medical Services) and Mary Muthoni (Public Health) as her representatives.

The committee co-chaired by MPs Robert Pukose (Endebess) and Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) issued summons to Cabinet Secretaries; Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Njuguna Ndungu (Treasury), Florence Bore (Labor)and Council of Governor (Chair Anne Waiguru (Kirinyanga).

The irked legislators also issued summons to COG Health Representative Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Public Service Commission (PSC) Chair Anthony Mwaniki and Salaries and Renumeration Commission Chair Lyn Mengich.

Legislators expressed their displeasure saying the government officials who failed to honor their invitations and instead sent representatives were treating the house in contempt.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina emphasized that it was unfortunate the country is in a crisis following the ongoing health strike yet the responsible cabinet secretaries as well as the Council of Governors were playing around the issue.

"The Health Principal Secretaries are saying their boss is in another meeting yet this country is bleeding, when people are dying and hospitals are closed. are not here yet health is a devolved function. We can't continue entertaining such contempt," said Kina.

Seme MP James Nyikal expressed the lack of commitment especially from the Council of Governors to address the stalemate between health workers and them

"This people should be blamed for the deaths of Kenyans. Because Kenyans are dying in their houses these senior officials are not concerned. In my view we have let Kenyans down," Nyikal stated.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna questioned why President William Ruto boasted his Cabinet Secretaries appeared before the bicameral yet they had absconded a meeting to solve the health strike which is affecting Kenyans.

He accused Governor Waiguru of being ineffective in her mandate accusing her of betraying devolution for agitating for more funds yet the have failed to listen to the concerns of health workers.

"I have been told the COG Chair is somewhere in a safe place watching us. She has actually lost my support on the position of the revenue allocation to counties because they have no respect for any institution, don't deserve the monies they are asking us for," Sifuna stated.

"We need to stop the debate on the revenue allocation.Let them come to the Senate we will debate the bill when the are sit there,"he added.

Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni castigated the senior government officials and the Council of Governors for failing to prioritize the meeting yet Kenyans were losing their lives on a daily basis precipitated by the strike.

"What we are facing is not a game being watched in a stadium, this is a health crisis and unless we find a solution...it seems our CSs are deriving joy from the issue facing Kenyans,"

"If its true that Governor Waiguru are watching this from the comfort of their offices. I want to say shame on you Anne Waiguru and your group of vipers!" he exclaimed.

Nyeri Town MP Duncan Mathenge pointed out the grandstanding between the government and health unions must come to an end as Kenyans were being denied their constitutional right to health.

"We should avoid finding ourselves in this quagmire in the future. The people who are bearing responsibility in ensuring Kenyans receive the service they deserve from the government must take their responsibility serious," said Mathenge.

Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek mentioned the arrogance by the county bosses to address the ongoing health strike which is a primary concern for the welfare of Kenyans.

"Its either we starve these governors the budget or we can make an emotive decision to return health back to National Government in as much as we devolved it for posterity.We better deal with one animal called the CS instead of 47 governors," he remarked.

Government threatened to withhold the salaries and union remittances of striking doctors after failing to reach an agreement with doctors' union on Tuesday.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union, the doctors went on strike on March 15 to demand a commitment from the government to fulfill collective bargaining agreements signed in 2017.

Health workers downing their tools has paralyzed medical services in public hospitals across the country.

The government said it has addressed all issues raised by the medics except for the salary of intern doctors which union officials say is the deal breaker.

The ongoing strike has severely disrupted health services in public hospitals. The situation has been compounded by a strike by clinical and laboratory workers.