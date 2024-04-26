Kenya: KDF Soldier Muriithi Who Perished in Chopper Crash Laid to Rest

Kirinyaga — Flight Technical Senior Sergeant John Muriithi was today laid to rest at his farm in Kirimunge , Kirinyaga Central.

He was among the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers who perish alongside chief of defence forces Francis Ogolla last week on Thursday at Sindar, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Secretary administration in Ministry of Defence, Isaac Masinde, who represented the Defense PS Patrick Mariru, eulogized late Muriithi as diligent KDF officer who was fully devoted for his duty.

He further promised the family full support from the ministry..