Kenya: Govt Commends Uganda Court Martial for Overturning the Sentencing of 32 Kenyans

Nairobi — Kenya has lauded the decision by Uganda's General Court Martial sitting at Makindye to overturn the 20-year-jail term imposed on 32 Kenyans on April last year over illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The 32, who were set free Wednesday, were apprehended on April 8 at Nadunget about 50 kilometres from Moroto, during an operation conducted by Uganda People's Defence Forces and police.

The convicts, who included minors, were charged with illegal possession of 28 SMG rifles and 801 rounds of live ammunition without valid firearms certificates by the 3rd Division Court Martial.

Kenya's Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Korir Sing'Oei, disclosed Friday that a collaborative effort involving the county government of Turkana, the National Assembly, the Foreign Affairs Department, and the State House played a key role in the resolution of the matter.

"Kenya applauds the decision of the judicial authorities in Uganda to vacate charges against 32 members of the Turkana," Sing'Oei said.

PS Sing'Oei added that going forward, the government will work together with the neighboring countries to develop new strategies aimed at encouraging the sharing of resources across borders

"We will do more to facilitate the evolution of regional transboundary resource sharing frameworks to mitigate the causes of interstate disagreements that impede people to people engagements across borders."

During their submission, the counsel for the 32 individuals submitted that, as much as the appellants pleaded guilty, the trial was marred with procedural irregularities, making their sentencing unconstitutional.

In its ruling, the General Court Martial acknowledged that a retrial of the appellants would cause them injustice.

"This court further finds that considering the period of one (1) year and thirteen (13) days the appellants spent in lawful custody/remand and the period they spent serving the illegal sentence, there is no need for a retrial," the court ruled Wednesday.

"The appellants are hereby set free unless held on other lawful charges."