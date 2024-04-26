Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Meets Iranian President

26 April 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere in Tehran, Iran

Zimbabwe and Iran are seeking to expedite the implementation of the economic cooperation signed last year amid rising interest from the Middle East economic powerhouse to invest in Africa, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

VP Chiwenga revealed this when he met Iran President Ebrahim Raisi here this morning.

The VP arrived in Iran this morning to lead Zimbabwe's participation at the Iran-Africa International Economic Conference that has since been officially opened by President Raisi.

The conference seeks to boost economic cooperation between African countries and Iran and President Raisi's meeting with VP Chiwenga was in the spirit of up stepping mutually beneficial corporation.

VP Chiwenga told journalists after the meeting that Zimbabwe is following up on the operationalisation of the 12 agreements signed when President Raisi visited the southern African country last year.

"Firstly, we were congratulating President Raisi for hosting the Iran-Africa International Economic Conference which will mutually benefit the parties involved," said VP Chiwenga.

"Iran has advanced economically and its cooperation with Africa will bring growth impetus to the economies involved.

"We are the builders of our own economies and we really want to see development. From our end, we are following up on the implementation of the 12 agreements signed last year," said VP Chiwenga.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.