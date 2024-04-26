Kenya: Massive Visa Scandal Unraveled At Indian Embassy in Kenya - Somali Patients Exploited

26 April 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Nairobi, Kenya — In a shocking revelation, an intricate network of corruption involving Somali, Kenyan, and Indian nationals has been exposed within the Indian Embassy in Kenya. These groups are accused of exploiting vulnerable Somali patients seeking medical treatment in India by significantly inflating the cost of medical visas. Typically priced at $92, the visas are being illicitly sold for $1500, exploiting the desperation of families seeking urgent medical care.

This scandal operates through gangs based in Kenya, who have turned the desperation of Somali patients into a profitable venture. The complexity and depth of this corruption have roots that extend into an underground network that flourished, using the facilities and the cover of the Indian embassy in Kenya to conduct their unlawful business.

The operation mirrors a similar scandal that previously rocked the Somali embassy in Ethiopia, where officials were found charging up to $700 for medical visas, significantly above the legal fee. The public outcry over this incident led to the relocation of visa processing services to Kenya. However, instead of serving as a cautionary tale, the relocation only shifted the epicenter of corruption from one site to another.

This exploitation has had dire consequences. It is estimated that 2-4 people die each week as they scramble to unnecssary prolong wait and to gather the funds needed for the inflated visa fees. This exploitation not only underscores a deep-seated corruption but also highlights the tragic impact on the lives of those who are merely seeking a chance for better health and survival.

