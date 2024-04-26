Kenya: Mt Kenya Governors Reignite One Man, One Vote Campaign

Nairobi — Mount Kenya Governors have re-ignited the one man, one vote campaign as the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA starts gathering opinions on a new sharing formula.

Speaking at a roundtable meeting with CRA commissioners in Nairobi, the governors insisted on a formula that speaks to the region's prowess for production, insisting the three earlier formulas have greatly been designed to take away from the region.

Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga called on CRA to allocate resources as per a region's contribution to the national cake as opposed to equal treatment at the table.

Consequently, the chairman of the Central Region Economic Bloc (CEREB) has urged for the adoption of a baseline shareable revenue amount that would largely go into operations of a county before any other parameter is used.

On its part, the CRA indicated that it will seek common views from the different economic blocs with the aim of including their views in the final report that would form the 4th generation revenue sharing formula.