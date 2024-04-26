Kenya: Mt Kenya Governors Reignite One Man, One Vote Campaign

26 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Mount Kenya Governors have re-ignited the one man, one vote campaign as the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA starts gathering opinions on a new sharing formula.

Speaking at a roundtable meeting with CRA commissioners in Nairobi, the governors insisted on a formula that speaks to the region's prowess for production, insisting the three earlier formulas have greatly been designed to take away from the region.

Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga called on CRA to allocate resources as per a region's contribution to the national cake as opposed to equal treatment at the table.

Consequently, the chairman of the Central Region Economic Bloc (CEREB) has urged for the adoption of a baseline shareable revenue amount that would largely go into operations of a county before any other parameter is used.

On its part, the CRA indicated that it will seek common views from the different economic blocs with the aim of including their views in the final report that would form the 4th generation revenue sharing formula.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.