Ethiopia: Empowering Women Farmers, Accelerating Sustainable Development

African women are not only the ones who are destined to carry out backbreaking house chores and are accountable to look after their children and the entire families. They are also the ones who bear the responsibility of taking care of the economy of their family.

Women's role in supporting the economy of their family goes beyond fetching water, cooking food, or undertaking any other household chores. They also directly engage in farming activities and contribute significantly to food production and the agricultural sector's growth. However, despite this effort, they are not seen benefiting from the fruits of their hands.

In most cases, women in agriculture, compared to their counterparts, are vulnerable to poverty and have limited access to resources and opportunities. To this end, empowering them through training and improving access to market and financial services are suggested by experts to help lift them out of poverty and create sustainable livelihoods for themselves and their families.

Recently, the 10th Session of the African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development was conducted here in Addis Ababa from April 23 to 25, 2024 under the theme: "Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Agenda 2063: Eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises"

At the session, several issues were raised and discussed among participant countries' and sustainable agricultural development was one of the issues. As it was stated at the meeting, the challenges of climate change and its adverse effects are hugely impacting the economy of African countries and affecting women in agriculture negatively; because they are always seen shouldering the burden without getting significant benefits.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Platform for Agricultural Risk Management (PARM) Capacity Development Specialist, Francesca Nugnes said that several factors are deterring African women from being direct beneficiaries of the system.

According to her, absence of proper quantitative data, limitation in value chain interventions, poor support and other related problems are some of the drawbacks that restrict women from benefiting from the sector. This gap needs a deep analysis and collection of appropriate resources.

Availing various technological mechanisms, designing and strengthening value chain support programs have key roles not only in supporting African women in agriculture, but also advancing the sector and warding off frequent hunger, she added.

Highlighting the key role that the coordinated efforts of several stakeholders, such as PARM play in addressing the problem, she said: "In collaboration with different countries, PARM is doing its level best to address the challenges. Identifying various mechanisms and tools is one step towards addressing the problem to allow farmers to be more productive and resilient. Thus, they will be able not only to produce for their consumption, but they can possibly sell extra products, generate income and get out of poverty."

PARM is supporting Ethiopia's efforts in areas of agricultural production and productivity. The implementation of PARM process which was started in Ethiopia in 2014, has paved the way to provide technical and co-financial support to facilitate the integration of Agricultural Risk Management (ARM) into Ethiopia's National Agriculture and Food Security Investment Plan and related development programs.

Regional Director WFP Southern Africa countries, Mengsteab Haile, on his part told The Ethiopian Herald that African women in agriculture needs further support. They are the ones who carry all the burden of the family. They also serve as a backbone to the agricultural sector. Helping women engaged in farming supports the economy of the nation. In this regard, the agricultural sector needs to be transformed by allocating all the necessary resources and applying proper technology. What is more, local, regional and international organizations should work hand in glove to uplift African women farmers from their current position.

When asked how climate change is affecting Africa's economic performance, he said that various natural and manmade problems are causing enormous challenges to realizing continental food security. "Africa has a potential not only to feed itself, but also other continents. However, sufficient finance is still not allocated to the sector and farmers are not supported to equip themselves with technology and skills. That is why most African countries still suffer from hunger. Whenever there is a natural disaster, there is drought and hunger. Every country is seeking support from outside. But this is not the solution for Africa. If the continent needs to ensure sustainable development, it must capitalize on its resources. It should give priority to farmers. African farmers need to acquaint themselves with technologies to increase product and productivity. What is more, facilitating the financial resources to farmers should be given priority."

David Abudho is a Regional Climate Justice Advocacy and Campaigns Advisor for Oxfam in Africa. Asked by this reporter to what extent African countries are affected by climate change and how it affects the agricultural sector, the society and the whole economy, Abudho said that climate change is not only affecting the African continent. It is a global threat. Both human and natural disasters are causing serious damage to the planet, Earth. The recent flood in Dubai and other countries is a good indication how the planet Earth is severely affected by climate change.

Mitigating such a catastrophe needs a coordinated effort and the voices of African countries must be heard in the international arena. African countries have little contribution to environmental pollution. But they are the ones paying the highest price ranging from flood to hunger and drought.

Indeed, there is no area that is not affected by climate change. Whenever there is climate change, it affects the smooth functioning of the society. The economic sector is one area that is severely affected and most African countries are suffering because of it. The agriculture sector, which is the mainstay of almost all African countries, is at the mercy of climate change. In this regard, coordinated effort is needed to curb the challenge.

Overall, agriculture is a vital sector in Africa, and women play a significant role in this area. Empowering African women in agriculture not only enhances food security but also contributes significantly to economic development and poverty alleviation.

Promoting gender equality in the agricultural sector by addressing gender disparities such as promoting access to land, markets, inputs and financial services, is essential for economic development. African women can participate and benefit from agricultural value chains, increase their incomes, improve their livelihoods and boost economic growth at both the household and national levels.