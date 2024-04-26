Rwanda: Gueulette Open to Raal Stay After Second Tier Promotion

24 April 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwandan midfielder Samuel Gueulette says he is willing to extend his stay at Raal La Louviere despite a host of clubs chasing him.

Gueulette played a key role as Raal won the Belgian 1st National League with three games to spare and he is ready to stay with the team ahead of the in 2024/25 season of the second tier league.

"I am at the end of my contract here, so we will have to talk. I would like to continue because I feel good at this club who trust me and it is where I can develop myself," Gueulette told Times Sport.

"But I also know via my agent that I have interest from other teams because of my performances this season. So we will have to see. For the moment I will enjoy the title and let my manager do the talking," he added.

The Rwanda international further emphasized that he is pleased with his own performance where he made 27 appearances in the league so far this season.

"It has been a great season for me. I have had a big role as a defensive midfielder playing almost every game as a starter and putting great performances. Especially, during the big games this year, I played so well and I am really happy with my season," he said.

ALSO READ: Gueulette ready to impress ahead of Mozambique decider

Raal have lost just once in 31 league games this season and Gueulette admits their dedication and professionalism has culminated to their success.

"I think our work ethic has been perfect. Since the start of the preparation, we worked really hard because we knew that we had to do it to be the best. And we never stopped the whole season even when it was difficult," he said.

"Also, the fact that we were constantly trying to improve game after game even after a big win. We never showed satisfaction and we always tried to get better to reach new levels."

"The whole team has been amazing! I mean we have the best attack, the best defense, the most clean sheets, the top scorer is in our team and we only lost once the whole season. We showed our pedigree the whole season. We showed our supremacy in the championship. To be crowned champion is just cherry on the top of this great season."

Gueulette, 23, now has his eyes set on Amavubi and he is aiming to get a call up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin on June 3 and Lesotho on June 10.

"After an outstanding season at club level, my next target is to be in the Amavubi squad for the World Cup qualifiers in June. I think I have done enough to deserve an invitation," he added.

Born to a Belgian father and a Rwandan mother in Kigali, Gueulette has played for Rwanda from the U20 to senior level.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.