Rwanda: Gueulette Open to Raal Stay After Second Tier Promotion

Rwandan midfielder Samuel Gueulette says he is willing to extend his stay at Raal La Louviere despite a host of clubs chasing him.

Gueulette played a key role as Raal won the Belgian 1st National League with three games to spare and he is ready to stay with the team ahead of the in 2024/25 season of the second tier league.

"I am at the end of my contract here, so we will have to talk. I would like to continue because I feel good at this club who trust me and it is where I can develop myself," Gueulette told Times Sport.

"But I also know via my agent that I have interest from other teams because of my performances this season. So we will have to see. For the moment I will enjoy the title and let my manager do the talking," he added.

The Rwanda international further emphasized that he is pleased with his own performance where he made 27 appearances in the league so far this season.

"It has been a great season for me. I have had a big role as a defensive midfielder playing almost every game as a starter and putting great performances. Especially, during the big games this year, I played so well and I am really happy with my season," he said.

Raal have lost just once in 31 league games this season and Gueulette admits their dedication and professionalism has culminated to their success.

"I think our work ethic has been perfect. Since the start of the preparation, we worked really hard because we knew that we had to do it to be the best. And we never stopped the whole season even when it was difficult," he said.

"Also, the fact that we were constantly trying to improve game after game even after a big win. We never showed satisfaction and we always tried to get better to reach new levels."

"The whole team has been amazing! I mean we have the best attack, the best defense, the most clean sheets, the top scorer is in our team and we only lost once the whole season. We showed our pedigree the whole season. We showed our supremacy in the championship. To be crowned champion is just cherry on the top of this great season."

Gueulette, 23, now has his eyes set on Amavubi and he is aiming to get a call up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin on June 3 and Lesotho on June 10.

"After an outstanding season at club level, my next target is to be in the Amavubi squad for the World Cup qualifiers in June. I think I have done enough to deserve an invitation," he added.

Born to a Belgian father and a Rwandan mother in Kigali, Gueulette has played for Rwanda from the U20 to senior level.