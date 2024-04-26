Rwanda: Our Target Is to Win First Major Title, Says Haringingo

Bugesera FC head coach is optimistic his side is fully focused on winning their first major title in topflight football when they face Police FC in the final of the Peace Cup 2024 on May 1, 2024.

The Burundian guided Bugesera FC to the final of the Peace Cup after eliminating Rayon Sports on a 2-0 win over two legs and he now wants to hand the team what would the first title since it was created in 1984.

"We don't want to play the final, we want to instead we win it," said Haringingo.

"It is going to be a tough match for both teams but for us winning the Peace Cup would definitely be one of the biggest achievements for the club and me as a coach," he added.

Bugesera's win definitely ended Rayon Sports' hopes of playing the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

"There is a lot at stake, and my players will be up for the challenge. We are going to prepare the final well. We will battle with all we got to win the game - and ultimately the title."

Haringingo has good history with the Peace Cup. He won it with Rayon Sports last season, four years after winning it with Mukura in 2019.

Police FC, who last won the tournament in 2015, could be his next victim when the pair face off in final. They reached the final, having completed a semifinal comeback against Gasogi United to qualify final through penalties.

"They don't play the final and they win it because people will remember who won the Cup not who played it. So it is history for Bugesera to win the Cup, we are going to prepare and make sure that we do well," Haringingo said.

Meanwhile, semifinal second hero Stephen Bonney is convinced that his side can win the 2023/24 Peace Cup trophy after eliminating defending champions Rayon Sports.

The defender netted the only goal of the game on Tuesday, April 23, as his club completed a sensational double over the Blues in the semifinals.

"I strongly believe we can win the Peace Cup. That is our target we have to go all out in the final and beat Police FC," said the Bonney told Times Sport.

"It was a difficult game but we held out nerves, played well in attack and also defended gallantly to win the encounter," he added.

The talented defender further mentioned that they are now switching their attention to the league.

"You know the position we are in the league is not good. I can assure that we will not suffer relegation. We will fight till the end. We will win all our three remaining games," he added.