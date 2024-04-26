Rwanda: Leaving a Legacy - Meet Offspring of Artistes Killed in Genocide

A list compiled by the Association of Rwandan Musicians (LIRAM) in 2013, shows that at least 14 prominent musicians were killed in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Every year when Rwanda commemorates the Genocide victims, it serves as a reminder that the killers did not want to spare anyone--not even the people whose music they enjoyed and danced to.

Prominent among the musicians who were killed were André Sebanani, Cyprien Rugamba and his wife Daphrosa Rugamba, killed with six of their 10 children on April 7, 1994, Agnes Uwimbabazi and Dieudonné Bizimungu, who were a couple, Rodrigue Karemera, Sadi Gatete, Loti Bizimana, Eugène Rugerinyange, Mimir Murebwayire, and Emmanuel Sekimonyo, whose stage name was Manu Tabaro.

Others include Saulve Iyamuremye, also a member of Indahemuka choir, Berchmas Rwakabayiza, and Jean de Dieu Kayigamba, both members of Chorale de Kigali, Bernard Kalisa from chorale Ijuru, to mention but a few.

The New Times spoke to some of the children left behind, who shared insights into their parents' legacy, memories, and how they preserve and promote it to immortalize them.

Marie Noella Akayezu, married with three children and a banker, is the daughter of the late singers Agnes Uwimbabazi and Dieudonné Bizimungu, both killed during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

Among their notable songs are 'Urujeje rw'Imisozi Igihumbi,' 'Inzovu y'Imirindi,' 'Ikirezi,' and 'Ibango ry'Ibanga', and more.

Akayezu recalls a challenging upbringing but acknowledges the lessons learned along the way, shaping her into the person she is today.

She said: "Growing up as the child of an artist who was killed in the Genocide influenced my own lifestyle. I also followed my parents' path and I find pleasure in composing and singing. I sing in a choir; I compose most of the songs and I also have solo songs. I thank God that their talents did not cease or go unnoticed."

When asked about a specific memory about her parents and their contributions to Rwandan culture, she said, "What I remember mostly is that they used to entertain people during performances. My also won an award called 'Inanga Y'amahoro' in a festival titled 'Decouverte 1988'."

"My father also sang about poaching and its dangers, an initiative that contributed much to the Rwandan Office for Tourism and National Parks (ORTPN) to combat kidnappers. Furthermore, his song 'Urujeje rw'imisozi 1000' was composed, dedicated to almost all districts in Rwanda. Other songs held themes of love, mercy, and encouraged patriotism, and that's what made him proud," she noted.

About the role art and creativity play in healing and reconciliation in Rwanda, particularly in the context of the Genocide, she believes that arts play a huge role in contributing towards rebuilding the "Rwanda we want" and healing wounds.

Akayezu said she has been in various initiatives to honor her parents' memories, including organizing special performances featuring other artists, but mostly there are yearly family commemorations to remember them.

However, she is concerned about scammers who use her parents' names for their own profit gain which has challenged her efforts in preserving and promoting her parents' artistic legacy.

ALSO READ: Music incited masses, music bore the brunt of the Genocide

Honore Niyigaba, is a son of the late musician Vicent Niyigaba, known for songs like 'Izuba Rirarenze', 'Nyarukanyarukirayo', 'Muhorakeye', 'Nzamugirente', and more. Despite not following in his father's footsteps, the father of two, acknowledges that his father's songs mainly revolved around love, social issues, and the call for harmony among people.

"I recall my father composed songs in the evenings after work and on weekends, although I can't pinpoint the exact inspiration for most of them because I was too young," he said.

The 45-year-old endeavors to preserve his father's songs, mainly found on Radio Rwanda, which he once collected from cassettes but unfortunately lost the CD containing them.

Niyigaba shared that losing his father made him bitter especially in early days after the Genocide. "Of course, I was affected but I lived on."

Reflecting on the role of art in healing and reconciliation in Rwanda post-Genocide, Niyigaba argues that many artists fail to delve deep into the country's history and deliver messages that truly resonate with the people.

"I believe that artists should strive to deliver messages that touch hearts deeply,' he said.

Niyigaba, survived the Genocide with his sister, and is living in Gitega sector, Nyarugenge District, Kigali city. He is determined to carry on his father's legacy within the family.

Another notable figure is Dorcy Ingeli Rugamba, Cyprien Rugamba's son, a renowned film director, actor and playwright.

He was first trained in performing arts by his father Rugamba, who was poet, choreographer, composer and creator of the National Museum of Rwanda.

Stationed between Brussels and Kigali, Dorcy Rugamba co-wrote in 1999 the part 'Rwanda 94' and founded, in 2001, the Urwintore Workshops, a creative space contemporary in Kigali. He won the first prize in art drama from the Royal Conservatory of Music from Liège and more.