Rwanda: Burnout Doesn't Have to Be Vague

Speed world, where digital interconnection, sophisticated technology, and social media purportedly make us smarter, faster, and more effective. But greater digitisation is also causing acute isolation; our connection to other humans and nature is quietly superseded by FOMO ("fear of missing out") and social media angst.

Medical research indicates that our connection with ourselves, other humans, and our natural world improves our sense of health and happiness. Conversely, when we lose our sense of connection, anxiety, depression, and burnout are all too frequent.

Burn-out is a syndrome conceptualised as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. It is characterised by three dimensions: feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion; increased mental distance from one's job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job; and reduced professional efficacy.

According to the World Health Organization, burnout isn't necessarily a medical condition, it has been designated as a syndrome or an occupational phenomenon. A syndrome is a collection of signs and symptoms associated with a specific health-related cause. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that nearly every fifth child or teenager and every fourth adult will be affected by burnout at some point in his or her active life.

The confusion surrounding burnout's definition is further discernible on a diagnostic level. Despite nearly 50 years of research, no valid diagnosis for the syndrome exists. The inability to generate and validate clear diagnostic criteria for burnout raises additional doubts about the construct's content.

If exhaustion, cynicism, and inefficacy formed a well-defined, cohesive syndrome, affected individuals should be identifiable. Clinicians have pointed out that burnout may simply be too loose and artificial an entity for a diagnosis to be workable.

Despite the absence of a valid diagnosis, burnout is often portrayed as rampant. The burnout epidemic narrative is based on studies that estimated burnout prevalence with arbitrary and elastic criteria. The use of lenient categorisation criteria has been particularly problematic. Such criteria pathologise everyday dissatisfaction and discomfort instead of targeting individuals who truly need assistance.

As a result, interventional resources are likely to be. Although the global economic burden of burnout has not been calculated, it is estimated that the global cost of mental illness will grow to $16 trillion by 2030, in part, owing to the increase in burnout.

One reason why burnout is such a taboo and misunderstood topic is because there's an opposing opinion about it in the public. Some people and experts don't believe in burnout and think it's a scam, they laugh and joke about it and don't take it seriously.

And there are other people who have experienced burnout and experts who know that the condition is not that innocent and they are a bit concerned about it. In most cases, burnout is and feels like getting sick with the flu or some sort of infectious disease.

It puts us in bed for a certain period, maybe for a few days and then it takes a few weeks or months depending on the intensity of it to fully recover and overcome it.

There are many ways we can recognise burnout, it usually affects our body, our physical condition, and our mind and emotional health. Physical symptoms include general fatigue that doesn't go away solely with sleep and rest, sleep problems and insomnia, headaches, and heart palpitations, and these are accompanied by problems with mental health: loss of motivation, problems with concentration, and inability to do mental work, sense of failure and self-doubt, decreased satisfaction and sense of accomplishment, fear, anxiety, melancholy, and even depression.

Recovery from burnout is achievable through various strategies. By tracking stress levels and identifying triggers, individuals can avoid or minimise interactions that exacerbate burnout. Journaling serves as an effective emotional outlet while seeking professional support from therapists or coaches is encouraged. Building a support network fosters solidarity and alleviates stress.

Regular exercise, such as virtual workouts, releases tension and boosts mood. Assertiveness in communicating workload concerns with managers can lead to better work-life balance. Stress management techniques like mindful breathing and setting boundaries contribute to overall well-being.

Cultivating hobbies and maintaining a healthy sleep schedule are vital for mental rejuvenation. Embracing a balanced diet and practicing mindfulness aid in long-term recovery. Finally, learning to say no and establishing boundaries is crucial in preventing burnout.

But in most cases, people recover fully from burnout and come out on the other side better and stronger; a lot of people report that their burnout has helped them gain and learn new insight about themselves and their lives and has helped them become a better version of themselves. It is possible!

Dr Vincent Mutabazi is an applied epidemiologist.