South Africa: Natural-Born Class Acts - Why Small-Town Schools Punch Above Their Weight

analysis

Here is why some of the country's best education can be found in the rural areas.

When we moved to Cradock, our new accountant, Tertius van der Walt, gave us a brief overview of what underpinned the town's economy. Topping his list were the local schools.

A town with effective schools is economically blessed.

Parents from farms or smaller neighbouring towns come in to drop their children and then go on to do their banking and shopping. School events like dances, plays, concerts, athletics meetings, tennis tournaments and rugby matches attract parents and friends who stay over in guesthouses. Butcheries, supermarkets and restaurants all benefit.

Teachers are, obviously, employed, but each school also creates a dozen or more non-teaching jobs, depending on the size.

Schools need transportation and buses, generating jobs for drivers and mechanics. Seamstresses make and repair uniforms. Tutors and coaches are needed to help with certain subjects. Children buy snacks from tuck shops and tea rooms. If there's a rugby, hockey or squash team, a capable physiotherapist is also needed.

Good schools attract young families to towns, and this brings energy and investment.

Platteland pups

The first thing my partner Chris and I noticed about children in the platteland is how polite and kind they generally are. They come across as well adjusted,...