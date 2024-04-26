South Africa: Global - Loss and Damage Fund for Climate Change Must Not Restrict the Role of Civil Society

press release

Speaking ahead of the inaugural board meeting of the new international Loss and Damage Fund for climate change next week, Amnesty International's Climate Advisor Ann Harrison said:

"Amnesty International and other climate justice organizations are deeply concerned about restrictions imposed on the participation of civil society organizations at the first board meeting of the Loss and Damage Fund.

"This inaugural meeting should set a precedent by enhancing and welcoming the participation of civil society, not severely limiting its involvement. Full involvement of civil society would help reflect the views of the often diverse and marginalized communities whose rights are most affected by the climate crisis.

"This is essential if the Fund is to place human rights at its heart and effectively deliver on its objectives to address loss and damage from climate change suffered by communities, now and in the future. Denying the full participation of civil society raises the risk that the fund will fail to deliver climate justice to those most in need.

"The Loss and Damage Fund Board must also conduct, and be seen to conduct, its activities in a transparent, inclusive, and accountable manner. This means all stakeholders must be adequately represented at its board meetings, including through virtual participation if required, and that its proceedings should be livestreamed."

Background

After delays over its composition, the Board of the new Loss and Damage Fund will hold its first meeting from 30 April to 2 May in Abu Dhabi. The restrictions set on civil society participation are greater than for other bodies under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, such as board meetings of the Green Climate Fund. It was agreed at COP28 last year to operationalize the Loss and Damage Fund but much more financing is required, especially from states with the greatest responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions. To limit future loss and damage from global warming a full, fast, fair and funded fossil fuel phase out is required.