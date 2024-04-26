Namibia: Vivo Awards Shell Service Stations for Performance, Customer Service and Safety

Operators and owners of Shell Service Station were recently rewarded when the local distributor, Vivo Energy Namibia awarded Omega Service Station as the best station of the year. Among the other accolades, Omuthiya Service Station received the award for health, safety, security, environment and quality, East End for Convenience and Retail under the Alliance banner and Omega Service Station under the Select banner.

Vivo Energy Namibia's Retail Manager, Marius Veldman, highlighted the crucial role retailers play in the company's success, mentioning the dedication and hard work behind every service offered at Shell stations, from fuelling vehicles to cleaning windshields and serving coffee.

The award ceremony at Arebbusch Travel Lodge in Windhoek celebrated the Shell "Customer Champions, Quality Marshals, and Shop Attendants" who represent the brand at 75 service stations across Namibia.

Other awards went to Omaruru Engineering Works for the highest fuel growth and to Highway Filling Station for the highest lubricant growth.

Individual awards were conferred on Simeon Bernadino for Territory Manager of the Year and on Elkan Shilondelo for Quality Marshall of the Year.

Vivo Managing Director, Jaco van Rensburg (front middle) commended all retailers for their unwavering commitment to customer service and brand excellence, especially during challenging times. He acknowledged their efforts in adhering to safety guidelines which are central to operating the Shell licence. He also applauded the retailers' willingness to embrace change and adopt new technologies, and exploring new retail partnerships to meet the growing needs of customers.