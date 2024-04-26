Uganda: Mubende Launches Construction of Juvenile Detention Facility

Mubende District has launched the construction of a juvenile reception centre whose first phase will cost Shs94 million.

Currently, juveniles are mixed with adult suspects in Mubende, which is against the law.

Authorities in Mubende say they register more than 100 cases of juveniles in contact with crimes which is a challenge to the district because they don't have reception centre.

"It has been a long journey since we talked about the issue of a reception center but time has come to witness the long waited," Maria Ndagire, a probation officer.

Ndagire said the district planned to construct a three storey facility.

"We have started with ground level and with time we shall add on the remaining two floors," she said.

Ndagire assured the public that the construction of the ground floor will take two months to catch up with time to avoid sending the money back to the Treasury when the current financial year ends in June.

Mubende District Police Commander Ayatollah Kapchemuti welcomed the initiative, saying they have been facing a challenge of a reception and thank the government for the initiative.

"You could find juveniles mixed with adult suspects due to limited space to sperate them," he said.

While commissioning the construction of the facility, the Mubende Resident District Commissioner, Hajj Lule Umar Mawiya, cautioned the site engineers against compromising quality.

He pledged to keep his eyes on the sight, reminding stakeholders of what had befallen the district engineers and health officers, who are prison on charges of neglect of duty after shoddy works on a maternity.

"You all know our technical people are in prison just because they didn't monitor the activities at Kibaliinga Health Centre III so I urge you to be mindful," Mawiya said.

He also warned politicians to stop misleading the public by saying the RDC should not monitor the construction of government projects.

"I have been hearing most of the politicians blaming me for advising contractors, they should know that law the RDC is entitled to advise and monitor government projects," Mawiya added.