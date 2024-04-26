Uganda: Kanungu Breaks Ground for Construction of District Administration Block

Kanungu has broken ground for the construction of an administration block at the district headquarters.

The ground breaking was led by chairman LC5 Kanungu district.

The contract was awarded to two companies, Akbar Engineering Company Limited and M2K General Services Limited while project management responsibilities were assigned with the district engineer overseeing quality and monitoring, respectively.

Eng. Sam Arinaitwe Kajojo, District Chairperson of Kanungu, expressed gratitude for the groundbreaking, emphasizing the need for a new administration block due to the outdated and inadequate facilities currently used by various departments.

He highlighted the challenges faced, including outdated structures dating back to 1939, and stressed the importance of the new block accommodating all staff effectively.

Workers were urged to prioritize waste management, maintain proper distancing, and ensure cleanliness throughout the construction process.

"As the district, we have been having challenges of an administration block which was in a sole state since it was constructed in 199os.The current block which we are using is not enough to accommodate all the staff of Kanungu district local government," Eng. Kajojo stressed.

Awuye Abdallah, the Chief Administrative Officer of Kanungu District hailed the project as a significant achievement, addressing the longstanding issue of office space shortages.

He noted that the district had already allocated funds for the project and emphasized the importance of delivering quality work.

Eng. Erick Mutumba the district engineer said that the material supply part will be done by Akbar Quick Engineering Services .