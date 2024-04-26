Uganda: Politics Is Not a Ticket to Misconduct - Kulayigye

The Defence and Military Spokesperson, Brigadier-General Felix Kulayigye has warned politicians against perpetuating illegal activities as a means to gaining attention.

"For how long are you going to intimidate the state into abandoning legal procedures to accepting illegality, hooliganism, and all rowdy activities?" Gen Kulayigye asked.

Kulayigye, who was speaking to Solomon Serwanjja in an episode of The Hard Questions, was responding to queries about a supporter of the National Unity Platform who allegedly attacked the Chairman of the Court Martial.

"You cannot attack the Chairman of the Court and expect not to be carried out," he said.

"In this civilised society, there are better procedures to express dissatisfaction in court than make noise like these people did or attack the court personnel."

Just like Newton's third law, "for every action, there is an opposite but equal reaction" the Court watchmen could not let the suspect freely attack the Chairman and move away freely as if nothing happened.

The NUP President, Robert Kyagulanyi had shared a tweet praising the suspect for standing up against the Military Court Martial and the Museveni regime to which Brig Felix responded.

"The only entity that has the legitimate and legal right to raise an army or hold means of violence is the state.... the moment the state loses monopoly of the means of violence, that state collapses and when it does, you and I won't enjoy the status quo," Kulayigye said.

Kulayigye calls upon all political leaders to play their role in the coming elections ensuring peace and tranquility.