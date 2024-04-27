South African Freedom Day

27 April 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
On behalf of the people of the United States, congratulations to all South Africans on the historic 30th anniversary of their country's first democratic elections.

Freedom Day provides us with an opportunity to underscore the strong U.S.-South Africa relationship built upon our two countries' mutual commitment to democracy and human rights.

The United States reaffirms its dedication to collaborate with South Africa to improve the health of our peoples, foster deeper economic and commercial relations, and strengthen cooperation to ensure the safety and security of our citizens and people everywhere. I am hopeful that we may also expand our collaboration to confront the threat and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

I offer my best wishes on this historic 30th anniversary and a year of prosperity ahead.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

