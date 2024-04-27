Zimbabwe: 15 Killed in Road Accident Along Masvingo-Harare Highway

27 April 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tapiwa Svondo

A FATAL road traffic accident has claimed the lives of 15 people along the Harare-Masvingo road.

In a statement the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, in which a Sprinter commuter omnibus, heading towards Masvingo, and a truck en route to Harare collided head-on.

The crash occurred at approximately 1600 hours, at the 53-kilometre peg.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred this afternoon at around 1600 hours at the 53 kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road in which 15 people were killed after a Sprinter kombi travelling towards Masvingo was involved in a head on collision with a truck travelling towards Harare.

"Police are currently at the scene. More details to be released in due course", said the statement.

