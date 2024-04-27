Somalia: American Official Confirms to Shabelle TV That the US Stopped Food Rations to Danab Forces

27 April 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The US has suspended the food rations provided to the Danab forces in Somalia due to the diversion of these rations and fuel intended for them, a senior US Embassy official confirmed to Shabelle TV.

The US-funded Danab Army, a special commando unit trained to combat Al-Shabaab, is a crucial component of the US-backed efforts against the terrorist group.

The suspension of rations is a significant setback for the Somali government, which relies heavily on US support in its fight against Al-Shabaab.

The decision to suspend the rations was shared with high-ranking officials in the Ministry of Defense of Somalia and the Armed Forces, following a meeting at the US Embassy in Nairobi. The US Embassy official stated that Washington is concerned about the allegations of corruption and is working with the Somali government to find a solution to the issue.

The Ministry of Defense of Somalia confirmed that the officers involved in the diversion of rations have been arrested and that it is sharing the results of its investigation with international partners. The investigation is ongoing, and the number of officers and their names have not been disclosed.

The US has previously suspended military aid to Somalia due to similar issues. In 2017, a black market sale of food and fuel intended for soldiers led to the suspension of aid. The recent incident has again highlighted the need for accountability and transparency in the distribution of aid and resources to the military forces.

The Danab Army was formed in 2017 as part of a US initiative to train and equip 3,000 soldiers to combat Al Shabaab. The suspension of rations comes after the US announced plans to build five military bases for the Danab commandos, at a cost of over 100 million dollars.

The incident underscores the ongoing challenges of corruption and mismanagement in the distribution of aid and resources to military forces in Somalia and the potential impact of such issues on the broader efforts to combat terrorism and maintain stability in the region.

