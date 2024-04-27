Africa: Chairperson of the Commission Expresses Alarm At the Deteriorating Security and Humanitarian Situation in North Darfur, Sudan

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is monitoring with deep concern the reports of alarming deterioration in the humanitarian and security situation in El Fasher, North Darfur.

The Chairperson notes that the significant build-up of fighters and weapons in the vicinity of El Fasher, poses a grave threat to the lives, property and livelihoods of millions in North Darfur, and complicates an already difficult peace-making process.

The Chairperson calls on the belligerents to immediately cease fighting, return to the local truce in El Fasher, begin the implementation of the May 2023 Jeddah Ceasefire Agreement, and unconditionally resume a new round of talks, to achieve a lasting and comprehensive cessation of hostilities, in line with the AU and IGAD Roadmaps.

Additionally, the Chairperson unequivocally condemns external interference and reiterates the Africa Union demand for foreign countries to cease immediately, the supply of weapons to the belligerents in clear violation of legally binding UN Security Council sanctions.

In particular, the Chairperson renews his call on all Sudanese actors to support the efforts of the AU High Level Panel on Sudan to convene a preparatory process for an all-inclusive Sudan political dialogue soon.

The Chairperson calls on the international community to align its efforts with the joint initiatives of the AU, IGAD, UN and League of Arab States, to end the continued unwarranted and unjustified fighting, and collaborate to put in place an inclusive, consensual, civilian-led political transition that will meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people for durable peace and stability through the restoration of constitutional order and democratic governance.