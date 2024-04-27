Africa: Chairperson of the Commission Expresses Alarm At the Deteriorating Security and Humanitarian Situation in North Darfur, Sudan

26 April 2024
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is monitoring with deep concern the reports of alarming deterioration in the humanitarian and security situation in El Fasher, North Darfur.

The Chairperson notes that the significant build-up of fighters and weapons in the vicinity of El Fasher, poses a grave threat to the lives, property and livelihoods of millions in North Darfur, and complicates an already difficult peace-making process.

The Chairperson calls on the belligerents to immediately cease fighting, return to the local truce in El Fasher, begin the implementation of the May 2023 Jeddah Ceasefire Agreement, and unconditionally resume a new round of talks, to achieve a lasting and comprehensive cessation of hostilities, in line with the AU and IGAD Roadmaps.

Additionally, the Chairperson unequivocally condemns external interference and reiterates the Africa Union demand for foreign countries to cease immediately, the supply of weapons to the belligerents in clear violation of legally binding UN Security Council sanctions.

In particular, the Chairperson renews his call on all Sudanese actors to support the efforts of the AU High Level Panel on Sudan to convene a preparatory process for an all-inclusive Sudan political dialogue soon.

The Chairperson calls on the international community to align its efforts with the joint initiatives of the AU, IGAD, UN and League of Arab States, to end the continued unwarranted and unjustified fighting, and collaborate to put in place an inclusive, consensual, civilian-led political transition that will meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people for durable peace and stability through the restoration of constitutional order and democratic governance.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.