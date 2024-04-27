South Africa: As SA Marks 30 Years of Democracy, It Must Prioritise Safety of Its Children - Its Greatest Resource, Unicef Urges

The United Nations Children's Fund South Africa has called for the country's children to be put at the centre of the developmental agenda.

The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) South Africa has urged that the protection of every child be made a priority and called for strengthened efforts to ensure that every child, including migrant children and those living with disabilities, survives and thrives.

The organisation's recently released manifesto titled 'Manifesto for every child in South Africa 2024: Time to protect and prioritise children' emphasises the potential of children and young people - the nation's largest and greatest resource - to become the driving force in the country's development, instilling a sense of hope and optimism in our future.

The manifesto aims to drive a renewed sense of urgency and action to protect the rights of children and improve the nation's wellbeing. Unicef has called for a renewed focus on children and a commitment to prioritise tackling the core issues affecting their lives and futures.

What the manifesto calls for

The manifesto outlines core tasks and actions to better protect and prioritise children, especially the most vulnerable, such as those living with disabilities as well as migrant and refugee children.

It also acknowledges the significant progress in child rights over the past three decades and underscores the urgent need for action...