South Africa: As SA Marks 30 Years of Democracy, It Must Prioritise Safety of Its Children - Its Greatest Resource, Unicef Urges

26 April 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Takudzwa Pongweni

The United Nations Children's Fund South Africa has called for the country's children to be put at the centre of the developmental agenda.

The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) South Africa has urged that the protection of every child be made a priority and called for strengthened efforts to ensure that every child, including migrant children and those living with disabilities, survives and thrives.

The organisation's recently released manifesto titled 'Manifesto for every child in South Africa 2024: Time to protect and prioritise children' emphasises the potential of children and young people - the nation's largest and greatest resource - to become the driving force in the country's development, instilling a sense of hope and optimism in our future.

The manifesto aims to drive a renewed sense of urgency and action to protect the rights of children and improve the nation's wellbeing. Unicef has called for a renewed focus on children and a commitment to prioritise tackling the core issues affecting their lives and futures.

What the manifesto calls for

The manifesto outlines core tasks and actions to better protect and prioritise children, especially the most vulnerable, such as those living with disabilities as well as migrant and refugee children.

It also acknowledges the significant progress in child rights over the past three decades and underscores the urgent need for action...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.